As More Damning Evidence Comes Out Against J6 Committee, Liz Cheney Is Doubling Down

It's been a particularly rough week for former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and her obsession about January 6. Her narrative is collapsing, especially as she tried to bury evidence regarding former and potentially future President Donald Trump's security plans for that day. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), who chairs the Committee on House Administration's Subcommittee on Oversight, also shared a report his committee did about "the politicization of the January 6th Select Committee."

The American people deserve the entire truth about Jan. 6.



Instead of conducting a genuine investigation, the former Select Committee was focused on their predetermined narrative of legislatively prosecuting former President Trump.



It is my objective to uncover all the facts.… https://t.co/WtDQd0CZho — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) March 11, 2024

Multiple key findings focused on the supposed "star witness" Cassidy Hutchinson, who has changed her testimony. Her testimony was also contradicted by U.S. Secret Service agents. Yet she was still considered credible by the Select Committee. The report also mentions embattled Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who, looked to meet with the Select Committee. As Mia has been covering, Willis is facing her own issues in her case against Trump, with Judge Scott McAfee having just dismissed some of the charges.

"The American people deserve the entire truth about Jan. 6," Loudermilk posted, though it doesn't appear as if Cheney, who served as the vice chair of that dismantled Select Committee, would agree. Rather, she has a narrative to uphold, as evidenced by her onslaught of fiery posts, which our sister site of Twitchy has been covering at length.

Cheney's most recent post, from Tuesday morning, which she herself also reposted, comes with a particularly nasty and steep charge about not being on America's side.

"If your response to Trump’s assault on our democracy is to lie & cover up what he did, attack the brave men & women who came forward with the truth, and defend the criminals who violently assaulted the Capitol, you need to rethink whose side you’re on. Hint: It’s not America’s," her post read as she ironically brought up "truth."

There's already been close to 15,000 replies and close to 1,000 quoted replies of people having had enough of her talking points.

If your response to Trump’s assault on our democracy is to lie & cover up what he did, attack the brave men & women who came forward with the truth, and defend the criminals who violently assaulted the Capitol, you need to rethink whose side you’re on. Hint: It’s not America’s. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 12, 2024

Although such a post doesn't call out Loudermilk, or anyone, posts from the former congresswoman did specifically call out conservatives like Mark Levin and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

If you had hoped that Cheney was going anywhere, think again, though she doesn't seem to be aware her influence in the Republican Party has been completely dwindling. Her narratives have been discredited, and let's not forget that she lost her primary in August 2022 to now Rep. Harriet Hageman by nearly 40 points. In May of 2021 she had also been replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in her role as the House Republican Conference chairwoman, a role which Stefanik still holds today.

Trump just clinched the nomination on Tuesday night though, after his primary win in Washington state, which means we can likely expect even more ranting from Cheney about how he is supposedly a threat to democracy.

Cheney has even hinted she herself may run for president, though only if it doesn't help Trump. It's a question she has been asked since even before she lost her primary. On Wednesday morning, The Hill published a piece highlighting how "Cheney fuels speculation about her next move," specifically as to if that means she'll endorse President Joe Biden for president.

It certainly doesn't look like she'll be endorsing Trump, like some even still delusionally hope she might do. Her post from March 6, still the pinned post from her X account, makes clear she looks to "ensure Donald Trump is never anywhere near the Oval Office again" as she invited people to support her organization, The Great Task. Such a post conveniently came right as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had dropped her bid for the Republican nomination.

The GOP has chosen. They will nominate a man who attempted to overturn an election and seize power. We have eight months to save our republic & ensure Donald Trump is never anywhere near the Oval Office again. Join me in the fight for our nation’s freedom. https://t.co/V4otPCFdY6 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 6, 2024

