Watch CNN's Scott Jennings' Facial Expression When a Lib Said This About Hunter Biden's Pardon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 03, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

CNN’s Scott Jennings shot a hole-in-one on Abby Philip’s show when he rightly called out the Biden White House for lying about the Hunter Biden pardon. We knew this was coming, but the lie is something that even the most ardent Biden supporter cannot defend without looking insane. That’s what Jennings proved, citing NBC News’ story that Biden was mulling a pardon for his son since June despite his repeated declarations that he would never pardon his son, even when the sweetheart plea deal collapsed.

They coordinated the lie, I guess, for political purposes. And now that he's leaving office, he is going back on what he told the American people. This isn't simply changing your mind. This is just fulfilling what you always intended to do. No Republican is shocked that he is doing this. What I am shocked at is the duplicity of the president of the United States and his top aides to come together and form this lie and stick to it.

Leigh McGowan said there wasn’t a lie—the “circumstances have changed,” which is beyond comical. She later went on some insane tangent about Trump and his want of firing squads, which led to Jennings eye-rolling so hard because it’s unserious. The American people are tired of the Trump panic porn. 

Biden lied. Liberals know that they can’t say anything if/when Trump pardons the January 6 defendants, and that, too, might be why liberals are so apoplectic right now. 

The Facial Expression on This Dem When CNN Whipped Out the Receipts Over Hunter Biden's Pardon Is Gold Matt Vespa
They’re just wrong about everything. That’s a given, but they should have seen this coming. Even the most apolitical person knows a president is going to pardon his son, who is facing jail time for federal gun and tax charges. 

Liberals can’t say bupkis about gun control either.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

