And That's All Folks: Trump Is the 2024 Republican Nominee

And that’s all, folks. Donald Trump has clinched the 2024 Republican nomination, winning Super Tuesday II in another landslide. Before the Hawaii Republican caucus and Washington primary results, Trump only needed 37 delegates to get him over the 1,215-mark. Washington has 43 delegates at stake, with Hawaii at 19.

Trump netted all 43 of Washington’s delegates, so everything else is icing on the MAGA cake.

The primary never really got off the ground. There were a handful of debates with candidates who you knew couldn’t get off the ground to take on Trump. Ron DeSantis was probably the best bet, but he couldn’t wrest the GOP base from Trump’s grip. DeSantis can always run again—he’s a young man—but 2024 was not the year, and he graciously and smartly dropped out after the Iowa Caucuses. Nikki Haley humiliated herself, opting to get pummeled in multiple contests and staying in a contest where she had no mathematical path to the nomination. The only primary contests she did well in were ones where Democrats and Independents could pad her numbers.

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Washington Republican Presidential Primary and has won enough delegates to secure the Republican nomination for President.#DecisionMade: 11:00pm ET



Joe Biden clinched the Democratic nomination earlier this evening. We’re in for a rematch, which no one wanted, yet here we are. For those who wished otherwise, I don’t know what to tell you other than you need to vote to change these outcomes.

We’re heading into 2024 with two candidates who will race to see who can maximize the turnout of their respective bases. Donald Trump doesn’t have nearly as many problems as Biden, who is seeing support bleed from crucial blocs, like young voters, Arab Americans, labor unions, blacks, and Hispanics. There’s a lot of time to turn things around, but with Biden’s age, mental decline, and lack of political skill—can he do it?

This election is going to be one of the nastiest yet. Buckle up.