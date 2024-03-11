Cori Bush Sent Some Curious Well Wishes for Ramadan Over the Weekend

Sunday evening began the Muslim holiday of Ramadan. It comes every year but has received a rather specific mention over social media this year in the context of the Israel-Hamas war. While many politicians wished those partaking a blessed Ramadan, the post Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) sent from her political account certainly was interesting.

Bush's post didn't just wish her Muslim constituents in St. Louis well. It also extended to Gaza, and even Sudan, as well as "all around the world."

"I continue to pray for lasting peace, safety, and an end to the mass human suffering," her post read in part as she also expressed her love to such communities.

#RamadanMubarak to our Muslim brothers & sisters in St. Louis, Gaza, Sudan & all across the world. My heart is with you during this blessed holy month and I continue to pray for lasting peace, safety, and an end to the mass human suffering.



This Congresswoman loves you 💜 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) March 10, 2024

Again, well wishes to her constituents makes sense. It's a bit puzzling to equate them with those in Gaza, even when it comes to Bush's vocal opposition to Israel and increased demands for a ceasefire. Sudan is even more puzzling. When it comes to that region, it's also worth reminding of the terrible violence against Christians, and that Sudan has been ranked the eighth most dangerous country to be a Christian.

It appears that this is the only time that Bush's account has addressed Sudan, though.

Bush's official account sent out well wishes in a much more generic way, though it still mentioned "our Muslim families, friends, & neighbors across St. Louis and beyond."

To our Muslim families, friends, & neighbors across St. Louis and beyond, wishing you a blessed #RamadanMubarak pic.twitter.com/iKYP0aSiTh — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) March 10, 2024

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a fellow Squad member who has also come out against Israel and in favor of a ceasefire, mentioned Gaza in a social media post about Ramadan as well.

"Let us come together to pray for a more just and peaceful world, especially for those in Gaza who desperately need relief," her post mentioned.

Ramadan Mubarak!



As we start this holy month, may this be a time of reflection, compassion, and community.



Let us come together to pray for a more just and peaceful world, especially for those in Gaza who desperately need relief. pic.twitter.com/5bjnZv17WK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 11, 2024

As Katie covered earlier, the White House went for a particularly political tone in their message for Muslims about the holiday. "The sacred month is a time for reflection and renewal. This year, it comes at a moment of immense pain. The war in Gaza has inflicted terrible suffering on the Palestinian people. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them civilians, including thousands of children," a statement from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden read in part, although there was no citation for that number.

Biden referenced such a figure during Thursday's State of the Union address last week, also without providing citations, prompting someone to shout "says who?"

Tonight – as the new crescent moon marks the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan – Jill and I extend our best wishes and prayers to Muslims across our country and around the world. pic.twitter.com/oLC4Rmq0mA — President Biden (@POTUS) March 11, 2024

As Katie also mentioned, there's evidence that the Gaza Ministry of Health has faked such numbers.

Vice President Kamala Harris' statement from her official account was also similarly political.

"I know that there is great pain in the community. What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating.We pray that the blessings, reflections, and community of this month offer some solace," Harris' post claimed. "President Biden and I will continue to work to ease the suffering in Gaza and support the right of the Palestinian people to dignity, freedom, and self-determination."

Ramadan Kareem to our fellow Americans — and those around the world — celebrating the holy month of Ramadan.



I know that there is great pain in the community. What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating.



We pray that the blessings, reflections, and community of this… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 11, 2024







