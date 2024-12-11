There's a Connection to Clarence Thomas With Trump's Latest Picks
Tipsheet

The Mystery Drones Are From Where?!

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 11, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

During an interview with Fox News Wednesday morning Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who represents New Jersey's Second Congressional District, revealed dozens of mystery drones seen in parts of his state and the East Coast over the past two weeks could be from Iran, the world's largest sponsor of terrorism. 

"From very high sources, very qualified sources, very responsible sources, I'm going to tell you the real deal. Iran launched a mothership, probably about a month ago, that contains these drones...I'm going to tell you the deal, it's off the East Coast of America, they've launched drones. This is from high sources I don't same this lightly," Van Drew said. "Know that Iran made a deal with China to purchase drones, motherships and technology in order to go forward. The sources I have are good."

"These drones should be shot down," Van Drew continued. "The military is on alert with this."

The news comes less than 24 hours after a the House Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence held a hearing about the problem. Little was revealed about who was flying them or where they were from. The federal government has failed to provide any information about what is going on. Local law enforcement claims not to know either. 

The drones have been flying over President-elect Donald Trump's golf course. Over the summer, we learned the Iranian regime published assassination plans with Trump as the target. 

Tags: TERRORISM

