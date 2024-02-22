Rep. Wesley Hunt Shares Hard Truths for the Biden Administration on the Border

As Democrats come up with all kinds of lies about the crisis at the southern border and the responsibility that President Joe Biden bears, Republicans are fighting back. Townhall has received an exclusive look at a video message from Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, as he reminds the American people which party is to blame, and which party is looking for solutions.

"President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas deliberately created a crisis at our southern border," Hunt shares, speaking not only of the president, but of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Mayorkas, whom the House impeached last week. "How do we know it was deliberate? Because under President Trump we weren't talking about more than 7,000,000 million illegal alien encounters at the southern border. You see, we weren't talking about enough fentanyl smuggled in to kill every single American. We weren't talking about illegal aliens boarding flights all over the U.S. without valid I.D.," Hunt continues, drawing quite the contrast between the Biden and Trump administrations.

The video goes on to share footage from major cities such as Chicago and Boston, where illegal aliens were indeed allowed to board planes and travel after being released from federal custody.

"From the outset, President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas issued executive actions that weakened our national security," 94 in fact, as Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-LA) office has painstakingly compiled, with Hunt giving examples such as how "they terminated Remain in Mexico, they stopped construction of the border wall," and "their actions encouraged fraudulent asylum claims."

The video also includes a clip of a masked human smuggler who sent people through the border, took one look at the camera, and cheekily shrugged.

WATCH: Illegal immigrants pass through a "breach" in a portion of wall along the southern border, just as Border Patrol was trying to fix it.



A human smuggler on the other side shrugs, salutes the camera, and walks away. pic.twitter.com/QOoeDMVrk3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 5, 2023

"The sad part is Biden and Mayorkas pretend like their hands are tied," Hunt continues, as the video showed the president and the secretary with rope around their wrists. "They act like it's an unfortunate circumstance that they are quote 'working hard to fix,'" as the video referenced a highlighted portion of Biden's claims from February 4.

"Working with my administration, the United States Senate has done the hard work it takes to reach a bipartisan agreement. Now, House Republicans have to decide. Do they want to solve the problem? Or do they want to keep playing politics with the border? I’ve made my decision. I’m ready to solve the problem. I’m ready to secure the border," the president claimed in those remarks.

"In my home state of Texas, we know they're not doing a damn thing to stop this invasion," Hunt went on to insist in the video, as he shared "we have crop fields, branches damaged by illegal border crossers [and] communities ravaged by cartel violence." The video also includes examples of such unfortunate examples with pictures and video clips of such damage.

Hunt brings up another way as to how his state is so involved in the fight to protect the southern border. "The irony," Hunt continues, is that when Governor Abbott decided to take steps to secure our border, and keep Texans safe, the White House said 'Governor Abbott is getting in the way,'" as Hunt's narratio is replaced by a clip from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre making such a claim on January 26.

"Getting in the way of what? The worst border crisis in our nation's history? Crime? Fentanyl and harm to our local communities? The good news," Hunt then pivots with, "is that unlike the White House, Judiciary Republicans have a solution. It's called the Secure the Border Act," as the congressman reminded that it's his party that put forth a real solution to fix the problem, via a bill the House already passed.

"We know it will work because it expands on successful policies from the Trump administration," Hunt declares as he went on to list some provisions of the bill, including how it ends catch and release, reinstates Remain in Mexico, restarts construction of the border wall, and reduces incentives for illegal immigration.

Although the bill passed last May, Hunt shares in the video that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) "refuses to take it up," as he then declares "I urge Senator Schumer to stop sitting on his hands, take up the strongest border bill in American history, and end this crisis once in for all."

In his concluding remarks, Hunt reminds that Biden has complained it is Congress that needs to act. "Well, sir, we have. And now is the time for the Senate to act and for Joe Biden to protect our country."



















