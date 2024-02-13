'The Race is On': We Already Know Who the Republican Nominee for NM Senate Race Is

The Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in New Mexico isn't until June 4, but as of Tuesday we already know who the nominee will be. Nella Domenici was listed by the New Mexico Secretary of State as the only Republican candidate who qualified. Domenici has had experience as a former CFO and, as local news outlet KRQE highlighted, is the daughter of New Mexico's longest-serving senator, Pete Domenici. Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel "Manny" Gonzales is listed as disqualified, as he failed to gain the necessary signatures.

Advertisement

By clearing the field so early, Domenici now has the chance to focus on running in the general election, and it certainly looks like she's ready for it. Her campaign put out a press release on Tuesday night, highlighting her campaign's successes so far, as she turned in more than 8,000 signatures, surpassing both the 2,351 signatures required and the amount Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich turned in. She also earned signatures from residents in all 33 counties. Heinrich has served as senator since 2013.

The race is on! The Secretary of State announced I'm the only GOP candidate who qualified for the ballot.



I’m excited to be a force for NM families. Our campaign is about the priorities of all NM voters, and I look forward to meeting, listening to, and earning your vote. #nmsen — Nella Domenici (@NellaforSenate) February 13, 2024

"Our campaign is about the priorities of all New Mexico voters, and I look forward to meeting, listening to, and earning the vote of New Mexicans across the state," Domeinici said in a statement. "Every day, more and more families are joining our hard-working team because they know I value collaboration, which will address the dysfunction, partisanship, and gridlock in Washington."

Her statement also called for unity. "I’m excited to be a force for New Mexico families in Washington, serving our community, driving solutions, and meeting the needs of our state. I know we’re better together. New Mexico has extraordinary assets, ranging from our rich heritage and culture, to our abundant natural resources, to our exceptional national labs and military bases. We must unify our state and nation," Domeinici continued.

A bio about Domenici also speaks to an impressive background, including how she was born right in Albuquerque and is a third-generation New Mexican.

"Like most New Mexicans, Nella Domenici understands the importance of hard work. She waited tables to help pay for her undergraduate degree from Georgetown University, and worked her way through night school at Georgetown Law while holding down a full time job. She then graduated from Harvard Business School as a Baker Scholar, top 5% of the class, while 9 months pregnant," her bio also notes.

When it comes to Domenici's background in the finance world, the bio notes that she has "advised, invested in, grew, and led many companies, and served on public company boards. The industries she has worked in are vast and include areas such as health care, AI, food service, lodging, commercial real estate, mortgage lending, and consumer products. These companies have ranged from small family-owned businesses, to rapidly growing venture backed enterprises, to a Fortune 200 company." When it comes to another New Mexican connection, the bio notes that "[s]everal of these have been headquartered in New Mexico."

The bio also points to her parents' influence over her and her priorities for being an advocate, noting "Like her father and mother, Nella has been a warrior for those who most need an advocate: for women competing in academics or business, for families dealing with mental illness, and for those without access to quality healthcare or education."

Advertisement

The New Mexico seat is just one of many that Republicans are hoping to pick up in what could be a very good year for them, especially in comparison to the 2022 midterm elections.

In reposting Domenici, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) shared that the general election for NM Senate "begins TODAY."

The general election in #NMSen begins TODAY https://t.co/STb7HBQ5Y7 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) February 13, 2024



