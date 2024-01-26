The 'Comprehensive Immigration Reform' Scam
Don 'Ditch Cocaine Mitch' Blankenship Is Back
The Media Is Drowning, And No One Cares
On the Brink of a Constitutional Crisis
Watch Secretary Granholm Get Fact-Checked Live on TV
Biden Finally Pauses UNRWA Funds As 'Aid' Group Fires Terrorist Employees
Only One President in Recent History Has Had a Worse 3rd Year Job...
Rubio, Duckworth Question NIH Director About Proposal Removing These Two Words From Missio...
The Fani Willis Affair: Will Fulton County’s RICO Case Against Trump Die a...
Fani Willis Faces Articles of Impeachment
Abortion Doctor Claims Thousands of Pregnancies From Rape Occurred in Pro-Life States
Welp, It Looks Like POTUS Is Trying to Tout 'Bidenomics' Again
Lia Thomas in ‘Secret’ Legal Battle Over Transgender Sports Ban
Here's When Mike Johnson Says House Will Impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas
Tipsheet

In Case You Need Any More Reasons to Defund the UN, Here's What Their Court Said About Israel

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 26, 2024 3:30 PM
Manuel Elias/United Nations via AP

Friday has not been the finest day for the United Nations. As Spencer covered earlier, even the Biden administration was concerned enough that the State Department decided to temporarily pause aid for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) after it was revealed that some of their workers were fired for participating in the October 7 terrorist attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel. Now, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's top court, is allowing a genocide case against Israel, brought by South Africa of all places and as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day approaches, to proceed.

Advertisement

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) lamented the news over his X account on Friday morning as he shared coverage from Just the News. He also did so with a reminder, though, which is that Congress has the opportunity to defund the UN, and yet declines to do so.

House Republicans, as Roy called them out for in his post, funded the organization just last week when one more of their members than not voted in favor of yet another continuing resolution (CR) to prevent a government shutdown. This time there's deadlines of March 1 and March 8 Funding the UN was among Roy's chief complaints about this CR. He and other conservative Republicans have even addressed the option of filling a motion to vacate the chair against Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), although Johnson has said he's not worried.

While just a bare majority of House Republicans voted for the CR, a member reportedly switched his or her vote so as to ensure that majority. Still, more Democrats than Republicans supported the CR, which has been the case for previous CRs and when Congress voted last year to raise the debt ceiling.

Recommended

Watch Secretary Granholm Get Fact-Checked Live on TV Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Roy has also presented Congress with another opportunity to defund the UN with a bill that he and Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) introduced in the House last month. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) introduced the Senate version. Lee and Roy also used news about the State Department to issue a reminder about their bill.

Rogers also issued a post about the State Department's announcement declaring "Not one more US dollar to the UN!"

As Townhall has been covering, the anti-Israel UN has been, at best, slow to properly condemn Hamas for atrocities committed against Israel from the start, with a distorted sense of priorities and clear bias towards sympathizing more with Gaza. This is hardly the only concern with the UNRWA, as it was revealed last year that one of their workers assisted Hamas in keeping a hostage.

Advertisement

Both the pro-Israel and pro-Hamas sides have referenced various parts of the ICJ's decision from Friday, as the court ordered Israel to prevent genocide, but expressed concern for hostages and did not call for a permanent ceasefire. Groups such as Code Pink and IfNotNow have used the decision to repeat their narratives of calling for a ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded with a video message reaffirming that "Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering" and that "equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people," as well as how Israel "will continue to do what is necessary to defend our country and defend our people."

The charge of genocide, Netanyahu noted "is not only false, it’s outrageous, and decent people everywhere should reject it."

He also reminded what so many Hamas sympathizers fail to keep in mind, which is that Hamas "vows to repeat these atrocities again and again and again," though Netanyahu pointed out their "war is against Hamas terrorists, not against Palestinian civilians" and so they will "continue to facilitate humanitarian assistance, and to do our utmost to keep civilians out of harm's way, even as Hamas uses civilians as human shields."

Advertisement



Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Secretary Granholm Get Fact-Checked Live on TV Spencer Brown
Fani Willis Faces Articles of Impeachment Mia Cathell
The Media Is Drowning, And No One Cares Matt Vespa
Charles Payne Erupts at Liberal Fox News Co-Host Townhall Video
On the Brink of a Constitutional Crisis Kurt Schlichter
The 'Comprehensive Immigration Reform' Scam Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Secretary Granholm Get Fact-Checked Live on TV Spencer Brown
Advertisement