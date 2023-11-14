House Votes on Interim Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

On Tuesday night, the House voted 336-95 to pass an interim spending bill so as to avert a government shutdown, days ahead of the Friday deadline. Even before voting closed, it was clear that the continuing resolution (CR) had more than the necessary two-thirds to pass. The bifurcated bill would extend funding at current levels for some agencies and programs until Jan. 19, and all others through Feb. 2," a report from The Hill indicated.

Vote still open on bill to avert gov’t shutdown but has more than 2/3 necessary to pass — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 14, 2023

House approves bill to avert shutdown. 336 to 95. 127 GOP yeas. 209 Dem yeas — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 14, 2023

Just as had been the case with the bill passed at the last minute to avert a government shutdown on September 30 and to raise the debt ceiling earlier this year, the bill was able to pass due to support from Democrats. In fact, more Democrats supported Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-LA) bill than Republicans did. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) had indicated the possibility of support from House Democrats on Monday, with that support becoming even more likely on Tuesday before the vote.

The passage of such a bill this time look curiously similar to what led to the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker last month, when eight Republicans joined in with all Democrats after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) filed a motion to vacate the chair:

The Hill reported that "hardliner conservatives" are willing to go easier on Johnson, though:

Passage of the legislation marks an early legislative achievement for Johnson, who was elected to the Speakership less than a month ago after three weeks of standstill in the House following former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) removal from the role. That ouster was caused in large part by McCarthy’s decision to put a “clean” continuing resolution on the floor and pass it with help from Democrats — similar to Johnson’s course of action this week. But hardline conservatives said they would give Johnson some breathing room this time around — despite opposing his stopgap bill — citing his nascent Speakership. “He’s had two weeks to pass it; his predecessor had since January and then he jammed us up against the Sept. 30 deadline,” said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), one of the eight Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has continued to be one of the bill's most vocal opponents. A statement from the congressman about the vote speaks to concerns about the CR "funding direct attacks on our security, prosperity and way of life," while also warning of how the "status quo in Washington is destroying this republic, and the American people did not elect a Republican majority to continue it." Roy was one of 93 Republicans to vote against the bill:

Today, I voted against a continuing resolution (CR) that continues inflationary deficit spending, fails to secure a single policy victory for the American people, won the praise of the leader of the House Progressive Caucus, was jammed through over conservative objections via suspension of the rules, and impedes Republicans' future fights on critical issues like border security.



Inflation is taxing American paychecks, interest payments on our $33 trillion national debt are exploding, and Moody’s just downgraded our debt outlook to “negative.” This CR fuels Washington's spending addiction while funding direct attacks on our security, prosperity and way of life: Biden and Mayorkas’ open border policies, anti-Israel UN programs, government-wide diversity and CRT programs, abortion tourism and transgender surgeries at the Pentagon, a weaponized DOJ, anti-energy policies, and too many others to list.



The status quo in Washington is destroying this republic, and the American people did not elect a Republican majority to continue it. Unfortunately, that is exactly what this CR does.

During his Tuesday appearance on Fox Business, before the vote passed, Roy also expressed his concerns to Neil Cavuto not just about the CR, in that "I think we owe the American people better than" the failed promises and increasing the debt, but specifically on securing the southern border. "They're negotiating border provisions next week on Ukraine. This better not be the model of the approach or there will be, you know, trouble in so-called Paradise," he shared.

"I don't like playing the ultimatum game, I will just simply say that. I don't want anybody to try to sell me something and call it border security, if it's not. So we'll sit down, we'll decide on what something looks like in terms of border security. But don't come to me with some nonsense with Ukraine and border security that doesn't actually secure the border, or we're gonna have to call BS on that," Roy also told Cavuto.

"We promised the American people that we would stand up to this administration, cut spending, secure the border.



"We have delivered on NONE of that. So far, all we've delivered on is increasing the debt $4 to 6 trillion ... I think we owe the American people better than that." pic.twitter.com/jWBLpSKwiP — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) November 14, 2023

Johnson, however, is declaring victory with the bill's passage, including when it comes to border security.

B) Johnson: The innovative two-step approach takes Washington’s preferred Christmas omnibus monstrosity off the table, shifts the government funding paradigm moving forward, and enhances our ability to rein in the Biden administration’s failed policies and government spending. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 14, 2023

C) Johnson: We also are better positioned in the upcoming supplemental debate to demand Border Security, ensure oversight of Ukraine aid, and support our cherished ally, Israel — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 14, 2023



