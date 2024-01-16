MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Has a Total Meltdown About Trump's Historic Win in Iowa
Trump Shows Restraint in Iowa, But Here’s Where the Liberal Media Cut the...
There's Bipartisan Whining About Why the Media Called the Iowa Caucuses So Soon
Trump Wins the Iowa Caucuses
Here's Who Finished Second in Iowa Behind Trump
DeSantis Camp Cries 'Election Interference' After Iowa Called for Trump
Careful What You Wish For, Democrats
TR's Presidential Library Comes to Life in North Dakota
Treasurer Oaks: Biden Admin ‘Financializing Mother Nature’ with SEC Rule
Time to Change the GOP Logo
Oxfam Report: No, More for the Super-rich Does Not Mean Less for the...
Please Don’t Tell Me That God Is Punishing the Jews, Especially Today
DeSantis Supporter Tomi Lahren: 'Time for Republicans to Galvanize Behind Donald Trump'
Here’s What Nikki Haley Said After Trump’s Iowa Win
Tipsheet

Vivek Ramaswamy Suspends Campaign, Endorses Trump

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 16, 2024 12:20 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

After coming in fourth place for the Iowa Republican Caucus on Monday night, Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his campaign and announced his support for Donald Trump, who had placed first and who was declared the winner much earlier in the evening.

Advertisement

Ramaswamy himself made the move official during in Des Moines, where he joined his supporters in chanting "USA!" and thanked them for their efforts in their "movement." One could clearly see emotion from him and his wife, Apoorva. Speaking about the "hard truth" of suspending his campaign, Ramaswamy acknowledged "this one's hard for me, I gotta admit this."

"We've looked at it every which way and I think it is true that we did not achieve the surprise that we wanted to deliver tonight and I think that that's just a hard fact we're going to have to accept as the campaign," Ramaswamy shared. When it comes to "doing what is right for our country," and how he and his wife had not actually made a contingency plan when it comes to these "hard choices," that meant suspending the campaign. 

"There is no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don't to see happening in this country," he shared with emotion in his voice, as he added "we are a campaign founded on the truth," which is why they came to the decision that they did.

Next, Ramaswamy announced he was endorsing Trump, whom he had called to congratulate and offer his support, as he offered his "full endorsement" going forward.

Recommended

Here's Who Finished Second in Iowa Behind Trump Spencer Brown
Advertisement

While he put his full support behind Trump, Ramaswamy nevertheless had also shared "we are very worried for our country," though he did also go on to say "I think we're going to do the right thing for this country." 

Ramaswamy, who has continuously praised Trump on the campaign trail, declared that there "has to be an American First candidate in that White House," which is how he has described himself and Trump. He also spoke for a desire to take the "America First movement to the next level," which he asked his supporters to join him in doing. 

The now former candidate continued to speak to members of the press after he got off of the stage.

Ashley St. Claire, who had posted considerably about Ramaswamy throughout his campaign, went for a positive tone as she shared how the 38-year-old "ran a historic campaign, revived purpose + hope for many Americans, and showed what American work ethic is supposed to look like." She also noted "I’m excited for the next season of Vivek Ramaswamy & hope the rest of America tunes in as well."

Advertisement

Reports came pouring in beforehand, though, that were shared to X. Ramaswamy also told his supporters in his remarks that he had called Trump to speak to him and offer his endorsement before he made the news public. During his own remarks given a short time beforehand, Trump had gone for a rather gracious tone, even bestowing praise upon his primary opponents, including Ramaswamy. He even spared them from insulting nicknames. 

Ramaswamy ultimately earned 7.7 percent of the vote for a total of 8,300 votes. 


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Who Finished Second in Iowa Behind Trump Spencer Brown
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Has a Total Meltdown About Trump's Historic Win in Iowa Matt Vespa
Trump Shows Restraint in Iowa, But Here’s Where the Liberal Media Cut the Feed Matt Vespa
Here’s What Nikki Haley Said After Trump’s Iowa Win Madeline Leesman
Careful What You Wish For, Democrats Derek Hunter
Secret Documents Reveal Biden's Border Crisis Was An Intentional Policy Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Who Finished Second in Iowa Behind Trump Spencer Brown
Advertisement