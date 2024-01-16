Vivek Ramaswamy Suspends Campaign, Endorses Trump

After coming in fourth place for the Iowa Republican Caucus on Monday night, Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his campaign and announced his support for Donald Trump, who had placed first and who was declared the winner much earlier in the evening.

Ramaswamy himself made the move official during in Des Moines, where he joined his supporters in chanting "USA!" and thanked them for their efforts in their "movement." One could clearly see emotion from him and his wife, Apoorva. Speaking about the "hard truth" of suspending his campaign, Ramaswamy acknowledged "this one's hard for me, I gotta admit this."

"We've looked at it every which way and I think it is true that we did not achieve the surprise that we wanted to deliver tonight and I think that that's just a hard fact we're going to have to accept as the campaign," Ramaswamy shared. When it comes to "doing what is right for our country," and how he and his wife had not actually made a contingency plan when it comes to these "hard choices," that meant suspending the campaign.

"There is no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don't to see happening in this country," he shared with emotion in his voice, as he added "we are a campaign founded on the truth," which is why they came to the decision that they did.

🚨 Vivek Ramaswamy announces that he is suspending his campaign. pic.twitter.com/Wb8taiuAT3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2024

Next, Ramaswamy announced he was endorsing Trump, whom he had called to congratulate and offer his support, as he offered his "full endorsement" going forward.

While he put his full support behind Trump, Ramaswamy nevertheless had also shared "we are very worried for our country," though he did also go on to say "I think we're going to do the right thing for this country."

Ramaswamy, who has continuously praised Trump on the campaign trail, declared that there "has to be an American First candidate in that White House," which is how he has described himself and Trump. He also spoke for a desire to take the "America First movement to the next level," which he asked his supporters to join him in doing.

The now former candidate continued to speak to members of the press after he got off of the stage.

Live from Des Moines, IA | Vivek 2024 Caucus Night Press Conference https://t.co/ykH9wRlSKL — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 16, 2024

Ashley St. Claire, who had posted considerably about Ramaswamy throughout his campaign, went for a positive tone as she shared how the 38-year-old "ran a historic campaign, revived purpose + hope for many Americans, and showed what American work ethic is supposed to look like." She also noted "I’m excited for the next season of Vivek Ramaswamy & hope the rest of America tunes in as well."

Reports came pouring in beforehand, though, that were shared to X. Ramaswamy also told his supporters in his remarks that he had called Trump to speak to him and offer his endorsement before he made the news public. During his own remarks given a short time beforehand, Trump had gone for a rather gracious tone, even bestowing praise upon his primary opponents, including Ramaswamy. He even spared them from insulting nicknames.

Ramaswamy told staff in a private meeting he will endorse Trump on stage tonight in Iowa, in minutes, sources told me. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 16, 2024

Vivek Ramaswamy is suspending his campaign, @kaitlancollins reports — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 16, 2024

Ramaswamy ultimately earned 7.7 percent of the vote for a total of 8,300 votes.

