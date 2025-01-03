VIP
Nobody Trusts the FBI
Turns Out Trump Had More to Do With Speaker Mike Johnson's Victory Than...
The Main Takeaway From Judge Merchan's Latest Decision Regarding Trump's 'Hush Money' Case
Gallup Poll Shows How Majority of Americans Feel About Trump's Immigration Plans
BREAKING: House Decides Mike Johnson’s Fate As Speaker
REPORT: Mexican Immigration Officials Helping Illegals Enter US Through Taxi Scheme
The Legacy of Jimmy Carter
VIP
Border Patrol Issues a Grim Warning to Migrants Ahead of Inauguration Day
Trump Responds to Biden Giving Award to Liz Cheney
VIP
Is Attorney General Letitia James for Real With This Take After the Queens...
Bernie Sanders: ‘Elon Musk Is Wrong’ About H-1B Visas
Where Will KJP Go Next? Some Say She's 'Unemployable.'
John Thune Lays Out a Top Priority for the Senate, and Democrats Sure...
Tyrus Has a Theory on Why Biden Is Giving Liz Cheney an Award
Tipsheet

We Know When Trump Will Be Sentenced in Hush Money Case

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 03, 2025 4:25 PM
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

The headline reads like a punch to the gut: Judge Juan Merchan announced President-elect Donald J. Trump will be sentenced on January 10. It will be before the inauguration. The bad news is that this guy won’t let it go despite the overt political circus surrounding this case. The good news is that Judge Merchan already said that no jail time will be issued (via WaPo): 

Advertisement

The decision to schedule the sentencing Jan. 10 almost certainly means Trump will be the first felon to serve as a U.S. president. 

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan wrote in his ruling that he does not intend to sentence Trump to jail. 

Trump was convicted in May of falsifying business records to conceal a hush-money payment to an adult-film star ahead of the 2016 election. He faces up to four years in prison, but many experts said incarceration is unlikely because of his age and his lack of prior convictions. 

Since Trump’s victory at the polls in November, his lawyers have argued that anything short of dismissing the case would violate laws that protect the transition process and grant immunity from prosecution to sitting presidents.

Recommended

Tyrus Has a Theory on Why Biden Is Giving Liz Cheney an Award Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

This case was a total disaster, where even CNN's Elie Honig, the network's chief legal analyst, couldn't defend it, calling it an "unjustified mess" and an affront of due process. We'll see what happens, but these anti-Trumpers can't be trusted.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tyrus Has a Theory on Why Biden Is Giving Liz Cheney an Award Rebecca Downs
The Main Takeaway From Judge Merchan's Latest Decision Regarding Trump's 'Hush Money' Case Jeff Charles
BREAKING: House Decides Mike Johnson’s Fate As Speaker Jeff Charles
Where Will KJP Go Next? Some Say She's 'Unemployable.' Mia Cathell
Gallup Poll Shows How Majority of Americans Feel About Trump's Immigration Plans Jeff Charles
John Thune Lays Out a Top Priority for the Senate, and Democrats Sure Are Lucky Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tyrus Has a Theory on Why Biden Is Giving Liz Cheney an Award Rebecca Downs
Advertisement