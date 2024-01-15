There's Bipartisan Whining About Why the Media Called the Iowa Caucuses So Soon
Trump Shows Restraint in Iowa, But Here’s Where the Liberal Media Cut the Feed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 15, 2024 11:55 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Donald Trump took the podium in Des Moines, Iowa, where he was flanked by staff and his sons, Eric and Don. Jr. After his historic win in the Iowa caucuses, the former president delivered remarks to supporters. If it holds, Trump will clinch over 50 percent of the vote and win this primary contest by the largest margin of victory ever. The late Bob Dole had the current record in 1988 when he thrashed Pat Robertson by 12.8 points. Trump is going to win Iowa by 20 or more. 

Trump vowed we would all come together while crediting his competition, saying they’re all “very smart, very capable” opponents. While he trashed him on Truth Social, Trump said Vivek Ramaswamy did well, coming into this state with virtually zero percent of the vote, but might end up with eight at the end of the night. 

He thanked his wife, Melania, his late mother-in-law, Amalija Knavs, and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird. Of course, he thanks his family, his sons, and Kari Lake, who he hopes will make a great senator next year. 

Of course, he had to take a swipe at Joe Biden:

Here's Who Finished Second in Iowa Behind Trump
Trump immediately went into his top agenda items, which overall center on rebuilding the country. He touched upon inflation, warning that nations who did not resolve this economic crisis did not survive, with Trump describing them as “dead” nations. He also touched upon stopping crime and curbing the illegal alien invasion, where he warned that prisons and mental hospitals in Latin American countries are emptying their wards and sending these folks here. Whether you believe it or not, it’s not far-fetched. We have people on the terror watch list slipping through. 

In all, this was a tamer version of Donald Trump, but it still led to liberal media outlets cutting the feed or outright not broadcasting the speech. Of course, they would run away once immigration entered the mix.

***

 

The field also got smaller tonight. Vivek dropped out and endorsed Trump.

 

