Tipsheet

DeSantis Supporter Tomi Lahren: 'Time for Republicans to Galvanize Behind Donald Trump'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 15, 2024 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren has made her support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis known in the Republican primary for the 2024 presidential election. After former and potentially future President Donald Trump's Monday night victory in the Iowa Republican Caucus--which could very well turn out to be historic--Lahren is singing a different tune.

During Monday night's episode of "Hannity," Lahren appeared as a panelist reacting to the results on "Hannity" alongside Fox News' Jessica Tarlov and Stephen Miller, who served as an adviser during then President Trump. 

"I think this also shows that Republicans have kind of a real big choice ahead," Lahren said about the results. "Do we all galvanize around Trump now, or do we wait a month or a few weeks? I think, even as someone who is a big supporter of Ron DeSantis, I think that tonight with decisive victory for Donald Trump, I think it is time for Republicans to galvanize behind Donald Trump. I do believe he's going to be our nominee, so it's time to set our sights on the general."

The MAGA War Room X account was quick to promote Lahren's remarks in a clip over social media. 

It will be quite interesting to see how many whose first choice was another candidate feel the same way. If Trump's Monday night win does indeed turn out to be by historic margins, the primary could indeed already be over. Anecdotal evidence shared over social media, as well as what can be gleamed from polls, will all be interesting to see. Time will tell if Trump can capitalize off of this and can continue to win by large margins in New Hampshire, South Carolina, and beyond, perhaps even larger than what they could have been had he not won Iowa by such margins. 

Others who have been supporting Trump from the start, including Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) posted a similar statement suggesting it's time to support Trump rather than drag this out.

The MAGA War Room account also earlier posted a statement calling out former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy by name, telling them to "face reality and stop wasting time and resources."

When it comes to people sharing their thoughts over X, many DeSantis supporters and the DeSantis campaign, as well as the Never Back Down PAC supporting DeSantis certainly have been vocal about concerns that the race was called too early. Spencer and Matt have addressed those criticisms. You can see more discussion about such claims in our live blog as well

The New Hampshire primary will take place on January 23, where Haley is expected to have more support than DeSantis. 

