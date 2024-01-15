Trump Wins the Iowa Caucuses
There's Bipartisan Whining About Why the Media Called the Iowa Caucuses So Soon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 15, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Iowa Caucuses are over, and former President Donald Trump has won. The doors closed at 7 PM CST and 8 PM EST, and the race was called less than an hour later because this was never a contest from the start. Donald Trump had more than a commanding lead, and you’d have to be hitting Hunter Biden’s crack pipe to think there would be some seismic upset tonight. Regardless, there was bipartisan whining about the networks, Fox News included, calling the race: 

Did You Notice What's Wrong With the Biden White House's MLK Day Tweet? Spencer Brown
I exaggerate, but you don't need to wait if candidate x is leading by a million. This state was always Trump country, with all key demographic groups voting tonight being squarely in Trump’s camp. Iowa had a landslide win written all over for Trump. Would it have been cool if DeSantis could’ve made more inroads, thereby making this a legitimate two-person race? Sure. I could vote for either man. I could support anyone not named Joe Biden in 2024, but that didn’t happen. 

Still, some folks are steaming. What else is new?

Spencer has more regarding the reaction from the DeSantis camp. 


