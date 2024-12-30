JK Rowling: 'There Are No Trans Kids'

This week, best-selling author J.K. Rowling doubled down on her stance on transgender ideology, this time, surrounding “transgender children.”

“There are no trans kids. No child is ‘born in the wrong body,’” Rowling, 59, wrote on X.

“There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined,” she added.

Rowling’s comment came in response to a user who claimed they wished the author would use her “immense power for good,” adding that “Your hateful focus on trans kids is hurtful and unnecessary.”

Shortly after, Rowling shared a link to a story from the New York Post about a transgender child molester who sexually assaulted a female cellmate after he was transferred to a women’s prison.

“That thing that never happens has happened again,” Rowling wrote.

Last week, as Townhall covered, Rowling commemorated her post from five years ago criticizing transgender ideology. In 2019, Rowling’s post sent shockwaves around the world and caused intense backlash, including from actors in the “Harry Potter” films. Despite this, Rowling never backed down.

“Five years ago today and my only regret is that I didn't speak out sooner. To every girl and woman who's paid a heavy price for fighting to retain their rights and boundaries, to every person striving to halt an appalling medical experiment on minors, I salute you. We will win,” Rowling wrote on X on Wednesday with her original post from 2019.

Earlier this month,Townhall covered how Rowling ripped into HBO’s John Oliver for one of his recent monologues defending transgender athletes in women’s sports.

“An undoubtedly intelligent person spouts absolute bullshit to support something he wants to be true, but isn't,” Rowling wrote, before delving into the fact that a recent report from the UN showed that women have lost nearly 900 medals to men, which Townhall covered.

“Again and again I've come up against men who argue exactly what Oliver does here, using the very same talking points. With a straight face, the 'believe the science' guys will say 'actually, we don't yet have enough data to say whether men and boys are stronger and faster than women and girls'. The 'be kind' crew can't see what the issue is. 'Why are you bothered, it only affects a tiny minority of females?'” she added.

“They'll stare unabashedly into a camera and insist that their audiences' eyeballs are incapable of seeing what's plain as day, and that there's something wrong with the great unwashed for believing that girls are being robbed of opportunities and put at physical risk. If you want to tell the world you're happy to watch females suffer injury, humiliation and the loss of sporting opportunities to bolster an elitist post-modern ideology embraced by a minute fraction of the world's population, fair enough; you're allowed your opinion. But if you've just told girls they don't deserve fair sport, maybe rethink using all too real and common sexual predation against young women as a punchline for your 'edgy' closing joke,” she concluded.

