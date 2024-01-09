More Big Names Mentioned in Final Epstein Document Dump

On Tuesday, the final set of documents from a 2015 civil lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein were released to the public after previously released versions had been redacted. According to this latest documents dump, highlighted by Fox News, the late Bill Richardson, who served as the Democratic governor of New Mexico and had roles in the Clinton administration as the U.N. ambassador and Secretary of Energy, was named as one of the accused. The late Marvin Minsky, who was an MIT professor, as well as Limited Brands founder Lex Wexner were also mentioned.

As the report further mentioned about these men:

Wexner has not been charged with a crime and previously said he cut ties with Epstein in 2007. [Accuser Virginia] Giuffre claimed she'd had sex with him on multiple occasions including at least once at the same time as another of Epstein's victims, Sarah Kellen. The judge later ordered Giuffre's deposition to be stricken from the record and re-filed with new redactions. It was not immediately clear what needed to be redacted. Wexner previously denied knowledge of other Epstein-related allegations, and in 2019 an attorney representing Epstein victims said it's unlikely Wexner was aware of Epstein's conduct, FOX Business has reported. Giuffre also said she was sex trafficked to a "well known prime minister." whose name was not mentioned and accused Alan Dershowitz, a prominent criminal defense attorney, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Giuffre and Dershowitz had previously sued one another and then agreed to drop their cases as she publicly said she "made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz." Dershowitz told Fox News Digital he approved of the unsealing and that he has nothing to hide. He has denied all wrongdoing.

Notice a pattern of death, denying wrongdoing when it comes to those who have been accused, or in Alan Dershowitz's case, mistaken identities. There's also still some secrecy, as some names remain redacted. Mystery certainly seems to be surrounding the Epstein case, including not only Epstein's 2019 death in a jail cell, but whether those responsible will be held accountable.

Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years for her role in sex trafficking just over two years ago now, with Fox News mentioning she's "appealing that conviction and has declined to comment on the document dump." There's almost certainly more people responsible for such heinous crimes, though.

And, as Bonchie covering this story at our sister site of RedState noted, "[t]he U.S. government has a lot of explaining to do regarding how all of this was handled."

The first release came nearly a week ago. The document dumps have also included mentions of Prince Andrew and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. As the Fox News report also mentioned, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska gave an order last December for the documents to be released.