How the Jeffrey Epstein Docs Could Get New Life. Hint: It Involves Donald Trump.

The court documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein’s serial sexual abuse and trafficking of young girls were released on January 3. Some high-profile names were listed in the files from the lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein’s top henchwoman, Ghislaine Maxwell, of creating the circumstances that led to her sexual abuse. The case was settled in 2017, but the documents were not publicized. Based on the case files, Maxwell lured these girls by sending invitations for massages at Epstein’s home.

At least 150 names of the world’s wealthy and powerful were allegedly involved in these services. While not accused of any illegal activity, some individuals have been associated with the late sexual predator you already know, like Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, members of the British Royal Family, Bill Gates, and Stephen Hawking. It’s mostly been a dud, though with names of prominent Democratic Party donors on this list, no doubt the liberal media is planning to pivot. It’s no shock that Business Insider claims that Donald Trump is the ‘Doe 174’ in the documents:

EXCLUSIVE: I've identified Donald Trump is "Doe 174" in the newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents.



Perhaps more importantly, it looks like Trump may have fought to keep his name redacted in the documents before the judge ordered them unsealed.https://t.co/dPifyXk3dY — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) January 9, 2024





The documents identify about 170 people whose names have come up in a legal battle between Virginia Giuffre, one of his accusers, and Ghislaine Maxwell, his former girlfriend who in 2021 was convicted of trafficking girls to him for sex. Those approximately 170 Jeffrey Epstein associates had names under seal for different reasons — some were his wealthy friends, some were his victims, some were people whose names were merely mentioned in passing. They were identified as a "J. Doe" in arguments over whether their names should be made public or remain redacted. Donald Trump is one of them. But until now, it wasn't clear which of the nearly 200 Does — as enumerated by US District Judge Loretta Preska in a 50-page list — he actually was. An exhaustive review of the documents by Business Insider points to one no-longer-anonymous Doe who checks all the boxes: Doe 174. Preska's list identifies Doe 174 as a person whose "association with Epstein and Maxwell has been widely reported in the media already, and his or her name came up during Maxwell's public criminal trial." Former President Trump fits the bill, as someone who has a long history with the now-dead pedophile and who said, "I wish her well" when Maxwell was indicted on sex-trafficking charges. Trump also came up several times during Maxwell's criminal sex-trafficking trial. One of his Mar-a-Lago employees testified about an Epstein victim working at Mar-a-Lago. Flight records made public on the trial showed that Trump flew on Epstein's plane with his son Eric. And one victim at the trial noted that Epstein name-dropped Trump, apparently to demonstrate that he was connected to powerful people.

Well, the first problem is that this comes from Business Insider. They’re known for penning hit pieces, like the one against Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, who learned that it’s hard to prove defamation as a public figure. The publication has written a series of stories that Portnoy had sexual encounters that became violent, which he recorded without consent, a charge he vociferously denied.

There should be accountability if any of these individuals listed committed sexual abuse, though now with Trump in the mix allegedly, potentially—the focus will be on all the wrong reasons. It will be about smearing Trump (again), not exposing the alleged illicit behaviors of some of the Democratic Party's deepest-pocketed donors. Also, it’s been known for years that Trump and Epstein were acquaintances until a real estate dispute soured the relationship.

As with anything Trump-related, hold your fire. Just watch and wait because, as with the Russian collusion hoax, the bombshell often becomes a dud. We all need to sift through all of this slowly. While Epstein was a total creep, his hedge fund permitted him to encounter and network with the world’s top business and political leaders; not all were engaged in the ‘after dark’ activities.

Epstein killed himself (supposedly) in August of 2019. He was 66 years old.