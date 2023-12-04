State Dept. Reveals Horrific Reason Female Hostages Haven't Been Released by Hamas
Of Course This Would Be KJP's Response on Latest Revelations About Hunter Biden

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 04, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We could be that much closer to articles of impeachment coming for President Joe Biden. Earlier on Monday, as Katie covered, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) released even more documents providing further information about how Hunter Biden made payments directly to his father. The Biden family has had many shell companies, as Comer has spoken about before. "The bank records don't lie," Comer revealed when speaking about how one of Hunter's companies, Owasco PC, made payments to his father, who was regarded as "the brand," including while serving as vice president. 

During Monday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the payments by RealClearPolitics' Philip Wegmann. "The White House has said repeatedly that the President and his son were never in business together. They’ve said that repeatedly also in this room," he pointed out. "According to bank records obtained by the House Oversight Committee, though, one of Hunter Biden businesses of Owasco PC set up direct payments to the president. Did the president accept payment? And why would there be such an arrangement if they were never business together? Or, if there was a wall of separation, as the president has previously said?"

Jean-Pierre, however, claimed to have not seen the report. It's a convenient response, to be sure. It's also one that Jean-Pierre has frequently used, even when it comes to reports she should have seen. 

"So, I have to be clear with you. I have not seen that report, so I would have to refer you to my colleagues over at the White House counsel's office on that particular question," she said while packing up her binder. Without missing a beat, Jean-Pierre concluded the press briefing and exited the podium as she gave her non-answer to Wegmann's question. 

Comer's post, as well as others from the Committee, came hours before Jean-Pierre took to the podium. Of course, she and the president have both been less than helpful, or consistent, when it comes to the narrative about Joe and Hunter Biden's involvement with one another in such shady business deals. When called out on the changing narrative back in July by Wegmann, Jean-Pierre denied that had even been the case.

"Impeach" has been trending over X on Monday in light of such revelations from the Committee, as users highlighted the various responses from Biden.

