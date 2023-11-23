The CDC Is STILL Talking About How to 'Keep Your Family Safe This Holiday Season'

It was over three-and-a-half years ago that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic. It's since pretty much become endemic. Back in May, the WHO declared it was no longer such an emergency. And yet the Biden administration's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is still trying to lecture Americans on keeping safe for Thanksgiving, through CDC Director Mandy Cohen, MD.

As our sister site of Twitchy covered, Cohen posted about a discussion she on "ways to keep you and your family safe this holiday season." Among the ways included "vaccines, masks, testing & treatment," although when it comes to what we know this long after the pandemic, there's certainly a different perspective on these "tools" than there was back in 2020.

Joined @RepJasmine @JudgeClayJ, and @DrPhilHuangDFW at @DCHHS on Friday to talk about ways to keep you and your family safe this holiday season - vaccines, masks, testing & treatment are just a few of the tools you can use! pic.twitter.com/5loeSW1MxQ — Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) November 20, 2023

People were quick to express their distrust in the CDC over such suggestions from Cohen. As of early Thursday morning, there's over 800 replies taking issue with this post, and the post has been massively ratioed.

Keep your family safe- don’t listen to these people — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) November 20, 2023

You really should ask yourself why your posts keep getting ratioed.

I would like to know why many other countries only recommend the new booster for elderly and high risk individuals but you recommend it for everyone? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 20, 2023

Nevertheless, Cohen on Tuesday also shared a post about her appearance on the "TODAY Show" in which she continued to push the updated COVID booster in addition to spreading fear about a virus that's been with us for years now.

There are close to 300 replies as of early Thursday morning, with many taking issue, just as they did with the previous post. This one has also been ratioed.

"I know folks are over COVID and they want to leave it in the rearview mirror, but it's here with us," Cohen claimed, as she then went on to try to sell the vaccine, especially as she expressed "too few" people have gotten the booster. "Getting vaccinated is still really the most important way you can protect yourself and your family," Cohen claimed, despite how people who have been vaccinated can still get the virus.

As the segment also mentioned, only about 15 percent of adults have received the latest shot. Many don't want it or even trust it, and people are just done with COVID. That includes being told to get yet another vaccine.

Your job shouldn't exist.



The CDC should be dismantled piece by piece. You failed the people you were entrusted to protect. — Etana Hecht 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@EtanaHechtDC) November 21, 2023

Nobody is buying what you are selling.



You want to restore trust? Go talk to real people about why they’ve tuned out the drug pushers disguised as federal agencies.



You want to restore trust? Talk about things to promote health that don’t involve the pharmaceutical industry,… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 21, 2023

Nobody trusts you. That's why all your vaccine Iposts get ratioed. You're even being dishonest in the video. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 21, 2023

It's worth reminding, which the segment above did, that trust is lacking. The CDC had acknowledged in August of last year that it failed during the pandemic, when then Director Rochelle Walensky sent a message to employees mentioning in part that "our performance did not reliably meet expectations" regarding COVID. She also acknowledged the agency made "pretty dramatic, pretty public mistakes." Walensky announced in May that she was resigning. She was then replaced by Cohen.

Cohen offered the agency is "focused on transparency," communicating with people, and focusing on what she said is "making sure we're giving folks simple ways to protect themselves." She also spoke to how she's met with Americans and wants them to be able to hear from her directly.

A November 17 KFF release noted that "With COVID Concerns Lagging, Most People Have Not Gotten Latest Vaccine And Half Say They Are Not Taking Precautions This Holiday Season."

"As the public heads into the fourth holiday season with the virus, about half of adults say they do not plan to get the latest vaccine which became publicly available nearly two months ago. This includes three in ten of those who were previously vaccinated," one of the survey's key takeaways noted.

Other highlighted takeaways also show that people haven't been taking Cohen's advice:

The latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey explores why previously vaccinated people haven’t received the latest vaccine and finds decreasing concerns around the virus tops the list of reasons. About half (52%) of those who were previously vaccinated but haven’t gotten the latest shot say lack of worry about COVID-19 is a reason why they haven’t gotten the vaccine. Getting vaccinated is also seemingly not the priority it once was, with many also saying they haven’t gotten it because they have been too busy (37%) or that they are waiting to get it a later date (32%). ... The public is divided on precautions this upcoming season, with half of adults saying they are planning to take at least one of several precautions to limit the spread of COVID this fall and winter, while the other half are not planning to take any of the precautions asked about in the survey. The most common precautions people say they plan to take are avoiding large gatherings (35%) or wearing a mask in crowded places (30%). Smaller shares say they are avoiding travel this fall and winter (25%), avoiding dining indoors at restaurants (19%), or taking a COVID-19 test before visiting with friends or family (18%)...

Public trust in the CDC still looks to remain in peril. Posts like those above from Cohen aren't exactly providing a remedy for that ailment.