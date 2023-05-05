The Left Is Chipping Away at American Ethos
We’re Watching the Rule of Law Get Flushed Down the Toilet
We Have Another White Woman Who Got Busted for Being a Fake Indian
Biden's Latest Brain Malfunction Highlights Age and Competency Again
State Department Spending Tax Dollars on Transgender Makeup Entrepreneurs in Nepal
Progressive Commentator: Feeling Safe on Public Transportation Is a Bourgeois Concern
The Latest Jobs Numbers Are in
Michelle Obama Launches New Food, Drink Company. Here's Why Some Are Concerned About...
Neera Tanden Keeps Moving Up in the Biden Administration
North Carolina Lawmakers Pass Likely Veto-Proof 12-Week Abortion Ban
Biden Can't Stop Lying in His Campaign Ads
World Health Organization Officially Declares COVID-19 Is No Longer a Global Health Emerge...
Cinco de Mayo: The Day Napoleon Accidentally Liberated Latin America
Transgender Lifeguard Applicant Reportedly Exposed Her Breasts in Front of Children During...
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Walensky Is Stepping Down

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 05, 2023 1:05 PM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Dr. Rochelle Walensky is stepping down as head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House confirmed Friday. 

Walensky "has saved lives with her steadfast and unwavering focus on the health of every American," President Biden said in a statement. 

"As Director of the CDC, she led a complex organization on the frontlines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic with honesty and integrity. She marshalled our finest scientists and public health experts to turn the tide on the urgent crises we’ve faced," he continued. "Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans. We have all benefited from her service and dedication to public health, and I wish her the best in her next chapter."

The announcement comes days before the Biden administration ends its public health emergency. 

Though Walensky didn't specifically cite why she was stepping down, noting in a letter to Biden she had "mixed feelings" about the decision, she did say the country is in a moment of transition with the emergency declaration ending. 

Recommended

Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich

“I have never been prouder of anything I have done in my professional career,” she wrote.

Walensky's last day will be June 30.


Tags: CDC BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ROCHELLE WALENSKY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich
Biden's Latest Brain Malfunction Highlights Age and Competency Again Matt Vespa
Jim Banks to Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin: What Happened to 'No Drag Shows'? Rebecca Downs
Biden Can't Stop Lying in His Campaign Ads Mia Cathell
Biden’s Aides Admit the President’s Stamina and Mental Clarity Is Slipping Matt Vespa
Neera Tanden Keeps Moving Up in the Biden Administration Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich