BREAKING: Walensky Is Stepping Down

Dr. Rochelle Walensky is stepping down as head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House confirmed Friday.

Walensky "has saved lives with her steadfast and unwavering focus on the health of every American," President Biden said in a statement.

"As Director of the CDC, she led a complex organization on the frontlines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic with honesty and integrity. She marshalled our finest scientists and public health experts to turn the tide on the urgent crises we’ve faced," he continued. "Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans. We have all benefited from her service and dedication to public health, and I wish her the best in her next chapter."

🚨 BREAKING: CDC director Rochelle Walensky to step down. pic.twitter.com/y6OuS5dRKD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 5, 2023

The announcement comes days before the Biden administration ends its public health emergency.

Though Walensky didn't specifically cite why she was stepping down, noting in a letter to Biden she had "mixed feelings" about the decision, she did say the country is in a moment of transition with the emergency declaration ending.

“I have never been prouder of anything I have done in my professional career,” she wrote.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, submitted her resignation, saying the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic was a good time to make a transition. https://t.co/9888km06EA — The Associated Press (@AP) May 5, 2023

Walensky's last day will be June 30.



