House GOP Releases All January 6 Tapes, Exposing How Dems Overhyped This Little...
Of Course, Politico Had to Include This Part in Their Paul Pelosi Hammer...
I'm Tired of Dumb Stuff. And By That I Mean Candace Owens and...
Anti-Israel Democrats Had Quite the Week
Here's What FBI Director Wray Revealed to the House Homeland Security Committee This...
Pentagon Fails Its Sixth Consecutive Audit
Anti-Semitic Reporters at the LA Times, a Lying Sideline Reporter, and Trump Is...
Finding Meaning in a Broken World
Does This Mean Trump Will Be At the Next Debate?
Christianity Is Under Attack and It's Beginning In the Birthplace of Jesus
Education Department to Investigate Cornell, Columbia, and Others Over Antisemitism, Islam...
Poll: Democrats and Young People Now More Likely to Sympathize With Palestinians Over...
Pageant Judge Reveals the Reason Behind Miss Universe Organizer’s Bankruptcy
New Hampshire Has Made a Decision on 2024 Primary
Tipsheet

Jon Tester Has Concerns for Fellow Vulnerable Democratic Incumbents

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 17, 2023 6:15 PM
AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File

As we get closer to the 2024 election, it's still looking like Republicans have a good chance at taking back control of the Senate. In addition to the pickup opportunities that Republicans have, Democrats don't have many of them. As TheMessenger covered about the November 4 event, Tester spoke about the state of many races.

Advertisement

He spoke to the need to support Sens. Sherrod Brown from Ohio, Bob Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, as well as Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin. "I know you've helped them," Tester told the attendees.

He specifically signaled out the Pennsylvania race. "Bob Casey was supposed to have an easy race," he said. "I’ve watched that race very closely, because it may not be near as easy as we were hoping." Casey is almost certainly going to face off against Dave McCormick, who also ran in the 2022 Republican primary to fill an open seat, as then Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, was retiring. 

McCormick narrowly lost the nomination to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who ultimately lost to now Sen. John Fetterman. 

After he officially announced in September, McCormick had the endorsement of all Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania. He also soon after received the nomination of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.

The McCormick campaign was quick to highlight the report with a press release and also called attention to it with a post from TeamMcormick.

When it comes to potential Democratic pickups, Texas is viewed as one of them, where Rep. Colin Allred is largely seen as the frontrunner to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz. TheMessenger report noted, though, that Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) Chairman Gary Peters of Michigan doesn't make endorsements in the primary.  Forecasters, however, still consider that race to be "Likely Republican."

Recommended

What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
Advertisement

A Fox News report also earlier this week highlighted how Tester appeared "with a high-profile Democrat donor linked to lending discrimination allegations, which comes on the heels of the vulnerable politician also receiving fundraising help from an individual tied to corruption allegations this past summer." He raised nearly $1 million from donors in California. This recent event, as well as one in June, were hosted by Nancy Stephens and Rick Rosenthal. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
House GOP Releases All January 6 Tapes, Exposing How Dems Overhyped This Little Riot Matt Vespa
Ted Cruz Has the Juicy Details on the Aid to Israel Democrats Keep Blocking Rebecca Downs
Sen. Kennedy Asks Biden Judicial Nominee a Simple Legal Question. Watch What Happens Next. Townhall Video
Watch Secretary Blinken Die Inside As He Watches Biden Take Reporters' Questions Spencer Brown
I'm Tired of Dumb Stuff. And By That I Mean Candace Owens and Nikki Haley. Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
Advertisement