Jon Tester Has Concerns for Fellow Vulnerable Democratic Incumbents

As we get closer to the 2024 election, it's still looking like Republicans have a good chance at taking back control of the Senate. In addition to the pickup opportunities that Republicans have, Democrats don't have many of them. As TheMessenger covered about the November 4 event, Tester spoke about the state of many races.

He spoke to the need to support Sens. Sherrod Brown from Ohio, Bob Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, as well as Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin. "I know you've helped them," Tester told the attendees.

He specifically signaled out the Pennsylvania race. "Bob Casey was supposed to have an easy race," he said. "I’ve watched that race very closely, because it may not be near as easy as we were hoping." Casey is almost certainly going to face off against Dave McCormick, who also ran in the 2022 Republican primary to fill an open seat, as then Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, was retiring.

McCormick narrowly lost the nomination to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who ultimately lost to now Sen. John Fetterman.

After he officially announced in September, McCormick had the endorsement of all Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania. He also soon after received the nomination of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.

The McCormick campaign was quick to highlight the report with a press release and also called attention to it with a post from TeamMcormick.

When it comes to potential Democratic pickups, Texas is viewed as one of them, where Rep. Colin Allred is largely seen as the frontrunner to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz. TheMessenger report noted, though, that Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) Chairman Gary Peters of Michigan doesn't make endorsements in the primary. Forecasters, however, still consider that race to be "Likely Republican."



A Fox News report also earlier this week highlighted how Tester appeared "with a high-profile Democrat donor linked to lending discrimination allegations, which comes on the heels of the vulnerable politician also receiving fundraising help from an individual tied to corruption allegations this past summer." He raised nearly $1 million from donors in California. This recent event, as well as one in June, were hosted by Nancy Stephens and Rick Rosenthal.