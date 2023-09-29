Top Georgia State Senator Removed From Caucus For Daring to Stand Up to Fulton County DA

Last month, state Sen. Colton Moore, a Republican in Georgia dared to stand up to Fulton County DA Fani Willis for bringing indictments against former and potentially future President Donald Trump to do with the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Days after the indictment, Moore called for an emergency session "to review the actions of Fani Willis" in bringing the charges. He also circulated a petition. Not only Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) reject that call, but Moore has now actually been removed from the state Senate GOP caucus.

The Georgia RINOs responded to my call to fight back against the Trump witch hunts by acting like children and throwing me out of the caucus. But I’m not going anywhere.



I stand by my Republican principles. I stand by the Republican platform. I will continue to serve as a… https://t.co/3oTXMQj3pA — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) September 28, 2023

Moore, the Georgia Freedom Caucus vice chairman, sent a statement to Breitbart about being "throw[n] out."

"The Georgia Constitution clearly outlines the legislature’s power to call an emergency session to investigate a judicial officer. After urging my Republican Senate colleagues to join me--they responded by acting like children and throwing me out of the caucus," the statement read, with strong words for his colleagues.

"I stand by my Republican principles. I stand by the Republican platform. I will continue to serve as a Republican Senator from the great state of Georgia. Unfortunately, now I will be forced to refer to my colleagues, who ran on being “Trump conservatives,” as the RINO caucus," he added. "The people of Georgia are 100 percent with me. This is the fight of our lifetime, and I will continue to double down to defend the rule of law and do what is right."

As Breitbart shared, Moore has a point about having support from the people from Georgia. Rasmussen polling from earlier this month of likely Georgia voters had some key takeaways including:

60 percent of Republicans had a "somewhat unfavorable" or "very unfavorable" view of Willis, at 13 percent and 47 percent, respectively.

79 percent of Republicans say their thinking is closer to "Trump is being unfairly prosecuted by political opponents" as opposed to the 14 percent who say "Trump committed criminal acts."

62 percent of Republicans say it is "very likely" that "former President Donald Trump is being unfairly prosecuted by Georgia Attorney General Fani Willis?" A plurality of likely voters overall, at 39 percent say so.

74 percent of Republicans say they would support "Georgia elected officials convening a special session of the legislature to stop District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting Trump," including 58 percent who say they "strongly support" it. A majority of overall likely voters support that special session, at 53 percent, including a plurality of who say they "strongly" do so, at 37 percent.

When asked "[i]f your local or state elected officials in Georgia supported Fani Willis’ prosecution of Donald Trump," 64 percent said it made them "less likely" to vote for that official. A plurality of likely voters, at 42 percent, said as much.

73 percent of Republicans say they agree "Willis should be impeached for prosecuting former president Donald Trump," including 55 percent who say they "strongly agree."

77 percent of Republicans say that they are not satisfied with Willis receiving tax dollars for her prosecution of Trump. Forty-nine percent of likely voters say the same.

77 percent of Republicans say "the legislature should use its oversight authority to investigate Fani Willis," with 51 percent of likely voters saying so.

Despite Kemp's insistence about the security of elections in Georgia, the poll had many troubling findings in that regard. Fifty-five percent say they are likely "that cheating will affect the outcome of next year’s presidential election in Georgia," and 62 percent are concerned "that election results in Georgia don’t accurately reflect the true number of votes."

That poll was conducted September 8-11 with 1,061 likely voters. Thirty-seven percent were Republicans. There was a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.

In polls about the Georgia primary, Trump also has a commanding lead. This includes an AJC GOP Presidential Primary poll that was conducted August 16-23 leading with 56.5 percent support.

About an hour after Wendell Husebø shared his article on X, the Georgia Senate GOP also posted a statement.

The post claims that a Special Session "is impossible," but that "Senator Moore has a right to his opinion." As the statement goes on to offer, though, "during his advocacy for his ill-conceived proposal, Senator Moore has knowingly misled people across Georgia and our nation, causing unnecessary tension and hostility, while putting his Caucus colleagues and their families at risk of personal harm."

"Furthermore, Senator Moore was informed that he has violated multiple Caucus Rules on multiple occasions and was given every opportunity to simply adhere to the Rules going forward, not to abandon his wrongheaded policy position," the statement goes on to read, though it is not mentioned what those rules are. "Unfortunately, he has refused and was suspended by Leadership from participating in the Caucus until he agrees to abide by the Rules which he voted for at the beginning of his term."

Statement Regarding the Indefinite Caucus Suspension of Senator Colton Moore#gapol pic.twitter.com/tPZhlYyiY0 — GA Senate Republicans (@GASenateGOP) September 28, 2023

"The Majority Caucus understands that we are stronger when unified and hopes Senator Moore will rejoin us in the future as we continue delivering winning conservative policy solutions for our state," the statement offers in closing.

There are currently over 500 replies, many of them taking issue with the statement.

"Colton Moore" was trending over X on Thursday in response to the ousting. Moore's pinned post is still currently to do with his effort to investigate Willis.

As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis.



America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents. pic.twitter.com/gpzg2l5uIU — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) August 17, 2023



