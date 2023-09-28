DeSantis Continues to Hammer Trump on Spending With New 'Veto Pen' Merchandise

Less than 24 hours after the second RNC debate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is inviting donors to give $20.04 so as to receive a special "veto pen." Release of that pen, first shared with Townhall, capitalizes on a viral moment DeSantis had during the debate in which he hammered both President Joe Biden and former and potentially future President Donald Trump for not showing up when they should have.

After criticizing the "reckless behavior" of Congress while discussing spending, DeSantis charged President Joe Biden of being "completely missing in action from leadership," as well as Trump. "And you know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on this stage tonight," he declared.

To applause at the debate, DeSantis insisted Trump "owes it to you too defend his record, where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt. That set the stage for the inflation that we have."

In speaking about his record in Florida on taxes and paying debt, even having a surplus, DeSantis pointed out how he "vetoed wasteful spending when it came to my desk," also discussing how that would translate to if he were president. "And as your president, when they send me a bloating spending bill that’s going to cause your prices to go up, I’m going to take out this veto pen and I’m going to send it right back to them."

Where is Joe Biden? He's missing in action.



You know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump.



DC politicians are shutting down the American Dream with their reckless spending.



As your President, when they send me a bloated spending bill, I will take out my pen and veto it. pic.twitter.com/FzhRJZco19 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 28, 2023

DeSantis is now making available that "veto pen" for donors who give $20.04 before September 30, right around when a government shutdown would occur.

On the website of the official Ron DeSantis merchandise website, there's not only that veto pen for $20.04, but an "item not found" showing "Trump's Veto Pen" costing $7.8 trillion.

.@RonDeSantis is capitalizing off of one of his viral moments at the second #GOPDebate by making available a "veto pen" to those who donate $20.24 before Sept. 30.



Notice how there’s also an “item not found” regarding “Trump’s veto pen” on $7.8 trillion on spending.… pic.twitter.com/d8GDbuBQil — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) September 28, 2023

DeSantis is going after Biden too, though, especially after the president posted on ad from his campaign X account that included comments from DeSantis during the debate insisting Trump be there.

"Your reckless spending poured gasoline on the inflation fire, turbocharging the rising costs that are hurting the American people," DeSantis posted, also tagging Biden. "When I'm the nominee, I'll make you climb out of your basement, accept responsibility, and defend your failed record, @JoeBiden. And when I'm President, I will put an end to this bloated spending that is shutting down the American Dream."

The clip of DeSantis used in Biden's ad comes immediately after he had just criticized the president as well.

Your reckless spending poured gasoline on the inflation fire, turbocharging the rising costs that are hurting the American people.



When I'm the nominee, I'll make you climb out of your basement, accept responsibility, and defend your failed record, @JoeBiden.



And when I'm… https://t.co/O1L33xArAa — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 28, 2023

As a governor with the record he's often touted, especially on the campaign trail as president, but also as a former member of Congress, DeSantis has spoken up frequently about the spending fights going on.

In response to a question during a press conference earlier this month asking about how Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had criticized DeSantis in favor of Trump, the governor reminded people of that record.

As part of his answer, DeSantis addressed spending bills as well that McCarthy voted on and Trump signed into law during his term. "They were on the same team on every major spending bill that came down the pike, and they ended up, together, adding $7.8 trillion to our national debt. Never in a four year period has that much been added than what they did together."

Speaking about Florida, DeSantis noted that "we run budget surpluses." In July of last year, the governor's office pointed to a state record of a $21.8 billion budget surplus in Florida, as Bloomberg also covered at the time.

DeSantis also spoke to paying off debt. "We've paid down almost 25 percent of our state's debt just since I've been governor," he emphasized. "All the debt, all the way up for all of Florida's history, we've knocked off almost 25 percent of it. So it's a much different approach to where we're doing it right." As Florida's Voice reported in July, debt has even been paid ahead of schedule.

"We have the number one rated economy in the country, we've cut taxes, we've expanded school choice, and we've delivered in a way that has made the state sustainable," DeSantis continued, once more promoting his state. CNBC had released a list in July, granting Florida the top spot for the best economy.

"I am not somebody who the D.C. establishment wants to see up there. There's no question about that. Because they know that a lot of things will be changing if I'm there," DeSantis continued.

DeSantis has sought to draw a contrast between himself and Trump from the start of his campaign, including during a press call on the night he announced in late May.

Kevin McCarthy says I'm a little different from Donald Trump. I agree.



In Florida, we run budget surpluses. We've paid down our debt. I've kept every one of my promises.



Meanwhile, McCarthy and Trump worked together to add $7 trillion — more debt than our country racked up in… pic.twitter.com/TqZih4t8U8 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 18, 2023



