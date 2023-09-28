Senator Blows Through Biden's 'Soul of the Nation' Slogan With Facts About the...
House Judiciary Details Impeachment Inquiry Scope Ahead of First Hearing
New Text Message Shows Joe Biden's 'Work' With Hunter Was 'the Usual'
Why Hunter Biden's Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani Is Hilarious
Here's What Happened to That Virginia Dem's Poll Numbers After Her Sex Video...
Seven Wild Moments From the Second GOP Debate
Former J6 Prosecutor Is Now a Stabbing Suspect
Christie Unveils New Nickname for Trump. The Former President Responds.
Burgum: The UAW Strike Is Against Biden's Green Agenda
There's Another 1-on-1 Debate DeSantis Is Seeking
Chaos Erupted After Tim Scott Went After Ramaswamy During Second GOP Debate
Amid Damning Wire Transfer Revelations, Let's Review What the Bidens Said About Chinese...
What's Going on in Arizona? 4th in Line Steps in as 'Acting Governor'
Pence's Attempt to Grab Audience's Attention During Second GOP Debate Failed
Tipsheet

Biden Campaign Is Now Using This Clip of DeSantis From GOP Debate

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 28, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

President Biden shared a clip from the Republican debate at the Ronald Reagan library in California on Wednesday of Ron DeSantis casting blame for the inflation Americans of all stripes are experiencing. That’s because the Florida governor pointed a finger at former President Trump—a mistake conservatives say will be highlighted every time the White House is asked about the issue. 

Advertisement

DeSantis made the point while arguing that Trump should have been on the debate stage defending his record.  

DESANTIS: The people in Washington are shutting down the American dream with their reckless behavior. They borrowed, they printed, they spent and now you're paying more for everything. They are the reason for that. They have shut down our national sovereignty by allowing our border to be wide open.

So please spare me the crocodile tears for these people. They need to change what's going on. And where's Joe Biden? He's completely missing in action from leadership.

And you know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on this stage tonight. 

(APPLAUSE) 

He owes it to you... 

(APPLAUSE)

... to defend his record, where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt. That set the stage for the inflation that we have. 

Now, I can tell you this as governor of Florida, we cut taxes; we ran surpluses; we've paid down over 25 percent of our state debt. And I vetoed wasteful spending when it came to my desk. And as your president, when they send me a bloating spending bill that's going to cause your prices to go up, I'm going to take out this veto pen and I'm going to send it right back to them.

Recommended

The Second GOP Debate Was a Mess...and It Exposed a Glaring Issue Within the Republican Party Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"Couldn't agree more," Biden said on X, sharing the clip. 

UPDATE: DeSantis fired back at Biden: 



Tags: INFLATION JOE BIDEN RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Second GOP Debate Was a Mess...and It Exposed a Glaring Issue Within the Republican Party Matt Vespa
Amid Damning Wire Transfer Revelations, Let's Review What the Bidens Said About Chinese Money Guy Benson
A Nation That Won’t Take Risks Risks Everything Kurt Schlichter
Wait, That's Why the DOJ Dragged Its Feet on Charging Hunter Biden? Matt Vespa
Decay: Major Retailers Announce Hundreds of New Store Closures Due to Mounting Crime in Cities Guy Benson
More of This, Please Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Second GOP Debate Was a Mess...and It Exposed a Glaring Issue Within the Republican Party Matt Vespa
Advertisement