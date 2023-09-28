Biden Campaign Is Now Using This Clip of DeSantis From GOP Debate

President Biden shared a clip from the Republican debate at the Ronald Reagan library in California on Wednesday of Ron DeSantis casting blame for the inflation Americans of all stripes are experiencing. That’s because the Florida governor pointed a finger at former President Trump—a mistake conservatives say will be highlighted every time the White House is asked about the issue.

DeSantis made the point while arguing that Trump should have been on the debate stage defending his record.

DESANTIS: The people in Washington are shutting down the American dream with their reckless behavior. They borrowed, they printed, they spent and now you're paying more for everything. They are the reason for that. They have shut down our national sovereignty by allowing our border to be wide open. So please spare me the crocodile tears for these people. They need to change what's going on. And where's Joe Biden? He's completely missing in action from leadership. And you know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on this stage tonight. (APPLAUSE) He owes it to you... (APPLAUSE) ... to defend his record, where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt. That set the stage for the inflation that we have. Now, I can tell you this as governor of Florida, we cut taxes; we ran surpluses; we've paid down over 25 percent of our state debt. And I vetoed wasteful spending when it came to my desk. And as your president, when they send me a bloating spending bill that's going to cause your prices to go up, I'm going to take out this veto pen and I'm going to send it right back to them.

"Couldn't agree more," Biden said on X, sharing the clip.

DeSantis gave Biden a free pass on inflation and blamed it on Trump



The Biden campaign is now thanking DeSantis for his comments and posting the clip everywhere



You’ll hear this from the White House every time the inflation question is ever asked again — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 28, 2023

UPDATE: DeSantis fired back at Biden:

Your reckless spending poured gasoline on the inflation fire, turbocharging the rising costs that are hurting the American people.



When I'm the nominee, I'll make you climb out of your basement, accept responsibility, and defend your failed record, @JoeBiden.



And when I'm… https://t.co/O1L33xArAa — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 28, 2023







