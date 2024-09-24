Who's Taking the Cats in Bangor, Maine?
Tipsheet

Watch a Kamala Surrogate Totally Implode During This Fox News Interview

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 24, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It’s painful to watch, and one that might lead to this Democratic Party strategist being benched from doing interviews. It wasn’t even that hard of an interview—the scrutiny was nowhere near the sun's temperature. Yet, this Kelly Hyman, a Kamala surrogate, melted on Fox News trying to articulate and defend the vice president’s domestic agenda. 

Hyman had to have known going on Fox News that she would be asked to explain the price gouging myth that’s infested the Democratic Party and the Harris camp. No such thing is happening. The inflationary policies of the Biden-Harris agenda have caused mayhem and pain at the grocery store. When Fox News host Sandra Smith asked, Hyman said she wasn’t privy to that information. 

“I don’t know exactly if that’s currently happening or not because I’m not privy to that type of information, but the people are costing a lot of money in regards to groceries,” she said.  So, why is Harris campaigning to enact Soviet-style price controls, a policy that is the mother lode of bad ideas? 

“It seems like you’re having a hard time articulating her plan, and that adds to the frustration of voters," said Smith, which triggered off Hyman.

“I’m not! Honestly that’s not true. Please. I’m constantly being interrupted by you, which, as a woman, I think is disrespectful," she snapped back.

Yikes.

This interview is a trainwreck for a simple reason: there is no plan. Even national media reporters noted no Harris plan to reduce the cost of living. And when your horse doesn’t do interviews and refuses to discuss policy because she has zero grasp of the issues, this is what you get with your surrogates—a hot pile of garbage. It’s not really Hyman’s fault since she has nothing to work with. 

2024 ELECTION

