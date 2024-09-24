Do We Need to Worry About North Carolina?
CNN's Acosta Appeared Shocked Reading Kamala's Drop in Support With This Crucial Voting Group

September 24, 2024
CNN’s Jim Acosta couldn’t let this crosstab slide, and it’s not good for Kamala Harris. The vice president has seen a slew of somewhat better polls, which has flipped Nate Silver’s chances for her in clinching 270 electoral votes. Yet, we’ve seen this before, and these slight leads, none large enough to counter the underestimated Trump vote, quickly evaporate as voters realize this lady isn’t playing with a full deck. 

With the media’s trust in the toilet, I think voters are researching for themselves. You had a random black voter in Wisconsin who knew that Donald Trump was the first to push the ‘no tax on tips’ policy, which is a policy that Kamala stole to buoy her chances in Nevada. It could also explain how the vice president has seen a massive drop in support among Hispanic voters—11 points since August. It’s something that seems to have left Mr. Acosta aghast:

The New York Times isn’t a GOP-leaning poll. You all know this, but the Left is reacting like this survey is too Republican-friendly, which is peak comedy. Their rebuttal is predictable: polls predicted a red wave in 2022, which never happened. That is true, but midterm and presidential election cycles are different. Trump is on the ballot; for sure, the turnout will be great for the former president, who is currently polling at career bests, especially in the Midwest. In short, overall, this poll essentially places Harris in a position no better than Biden was before he was forced to drop out in July. It’s not just Hispanic voters; we could see Latino, black, and Jewish voters voting Democratic at record-low numbers in November.   

These are not good signs when we know this will be about base turnout. One thing is clear: the Obama coalition is in a coma under Biden-Harris. That era is dead.

