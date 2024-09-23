Do We Need to Worry About North Carolina?
Zelensky Said What About JD Vance While in Pennsylvania?!

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 23, 2024 10:45 PM
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

As a key swing state and with there being just over six weeks to go until Election Day, Pennsylvania has found itself in the news quite a bit lately. It's likely to stay that way. On Sunday, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and his wife, Lori, were there to meet Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky when he landed in Scranton. Zelensky also met with other Pennsylvania Democrats too, like Sen. Bob Casey, Jr. and Rep. Matt Cartwright. Not only that,  but Zelensky also made remarks about Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), the running mate for former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

Greg Price shared a photo of Zelensky touring an ammunition factory, as well as a screenshot of part of an interview that the foreign leader did with The New Yorker

Zelensky and the interviewer were talking about Trump, and comments he's made about the war in Ukraine, but then Vance also came up. "Apart from Trump’s own reluctance to talk about Ukrainian victory, he has chosen J. D. Vance as his Vice-Presidential candidate," the interviewer said, which prompted Zelensky to claim Vance "is too radical." He even cut the interviewer off to continue to take issue with Vance.

Beyond the screenshotted portion, Zelensky also went after to Vance for engaging in what he called "sloganeering." 

"For us, these are dangerous signals, coming as they do from a potential Vice-President," Zelensky said as part of his response to another question, "What does it mean for Ukraine that people with such ideas and slogans are rising to power?"

This is a chilling sign from a foreign leader. Such comments amounting to meddling in the upcoming election was certainly a common refrain about such a visit and such an interview. 

"Foolish and sloppy" is how HuffPost's Yashar Ali categorized such remarks, who emphasized they were "inappropriate."

Zelensky also arrived here on the taxpayer's dime. 

Shapiro had been all too happy to post about Zelensky's visit over social media throughout Monday. Zelensky and Casey were also present when the governor signed an artillery shell, and Cartwright made an appearance as well for such a visit. 

Pennsylvania is one of the most hotly contested states, though the Harris campaign could have been all but certain to win it if the Democratic nominee picked Shapiro over the ultimate pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. It's no wondering there's been grumbling about such a move. 

According to RealClearPolling, Harris only leads Trump by +0.7 in Pennsylvania. Casey meanwhile leads his Republican challenger, Dave McCormick, by +4.9 in this closely watched race. Forecasters only give the vulnerable incumbent a slight advantage of "Lean" or "Tilt Democratic." Cartwright is considered potentially even more vulnerable in his race. 

Trump was also in Pennsylvania on Monday, and for all of Zelensky's criticisms about whether Trump would know how to end the war, the Republican nominee remains certain he would be able to. He even offered he "would work out peace... as president-elect," noting calling up Zelensky and Russia's President Putin would be "the first thing I'm gonna do."

