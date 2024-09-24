Ex-MSNBC Analyst: Harris Is Staring at Electoral Disaster

For all the hype around the latest polls, which has flipped Nate Silver’s Electoral College projection, it doesn’t feel like she’s ahead decisively a la Joe Biden in 2020. If Kamala is mentioned, it’s her lack of interviews, her bleeding of support among core Democratic voter groups, and the polls not comporting with voter concerns. Trump is leading handily on the issues of crime, immigration, and the economy. The latest New York Times polling string isn’t good for her either. The comical aspect about that is that now liberals are saying the NYT’s polls are too Republican-friendly.

Advertisement

Liberals will likely say that again since the latest NYT/Siena surveys are not good. If this holds, Harris is in a position no better than that of Biden, who dropped out in July. Ex-MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin said that if this poll doesn’t turn out to be an outlier, Harris is staring at an electoral disaster (via Daily Caller):

Former President Donald Trump is leading Harris in key sun belt states, including Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, according to a Monday New York Times/Siena College Poll. Halperin, on “Wake Up America,” said if Harris loses these three sun belt states along with Nevada, she will have just one path to victory, and if Nebraska changes how it allocates its electoral votes, even that path could vanish. “It leaves out one of the four sun belt states, but I have reason to believe the trend there would be the same. This is what Trump pollsters and strategists predicted about a month ago, that he would reassert the dominance he had in those four sun belt states,” Halperin said. “And of course, if that happens, and I’m not sure it is, the Times polls may be outliers, but if it’s true, it means that Kamala Harris is back to where Joe Biden was before his debate with Donald Trump, which is to have exactly one Electoral College path. And by the way, if Nebraska changes the way it allocates its electoral votes, she’ll have no Electoral College paths if the Times polls are right.”

You can see why Harris is so desperate to get another debate. She needs another major media event with guardrails, a friendly press, and not just the light shining on her and her vapidity. If this event was on Fox News, which was agreed to long, long ago, that’s one thing. Trump did well rejecting CNN. Agreeing to that debate would have been just as dumb as Jamal Khashoggi going into the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul.