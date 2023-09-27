Buttigieg Tells UAW to Pound Sand Over Electric Vehicle Mandate
Fauci Made a Secret Visit to the CIA During the COVID Pandemic. Guess...
Elon Musk: 'I Would Rather Go to Prison Than...'
House Republicans Have Some Questions About DOD Official's 'Close Relationship' With Iran
Pump the Brakes! Scientists Say There's Something Off With These 'Long COVID' Studies
Here's the Line That Matt Gaetz Used to Savage Democrats on Federal Spending
Absolute Pandemonium Broke Out in Philly Last Night
The Republican Poll Dance
Here's Why the Mayo Clinic Just Pulled This Information About Hydroxychloroquine Off Its...
This Country May Soon Be a 'World Judge of Human Rights'
Newsom Signs Extreme Gun Control Measures Into Law
Oof: Voters Chewing Up and Spitting Out WH 'Bidenomics' Talking Points
Gallagher Draws Attention to the 'Most Important Issue' That Hasn't Been Mentioned Much...
Supreme Court Caves to Left on Racial Quotas
Tipsheet

Former Special Forces Green Beret Derrick Anderson Is Running for Congress Again, With Key Endorsements

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 27, 2023 12:30 PM
Screenshot, @DerrickforVA

Derrick Anderson, former Special Forces Green Beret, is once more running for Congress to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Anderson announced his plans to run earlier this month, and now Townhall has learned he's earned the endorsement of Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), an Alabama National Guard veteran. 

Advertisement

"We need strong conservative leaders in Congress who can step out of the Washington bubble and ensure the voices of the American people are heard loud and clear in Congress," Moore said in a statement, going on to draw similarities between himself and the candidate. "Derrick Anderson is a Special Forces Green Beret and is running to represent the same people who raised him into the man he is today, similar to the path I took to Congress. I am proud to support this young veteran who I know will be a strong conservative in the House and will represent the people of VA-07 admirably." 

Anderson's own statement drew similarities as well. "Congressman Barry Moore is an Alabama National Guard veteran and conservative fighter in the House and I’m honored to have his support in my race for Congress. Congressman Moore represents the people who raised him and the town that shaped him into the man he is today, the same path I am pursuing now in my run for Congress. I am grateful for his support," he said. 

Recommended

Fauci Made a Secret Visit to the CIA During the COVID Pandemic. Guess Why. Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

As the Washington Examiner reported earlier this week, Anderson also has the support of Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), as well as Reps. Brian Mast (R-FL) and Mike Waltz (R-FL). All have had military experience, with Waltz being the only Green Beret in Congress. Waltz had endorsed Anderson in 2022 as well, as Townhall reported a the time

Anderson came in second in a crowded field of six candidates for the Republican nomination in 2022 behind Yesli Vega, who went on to lose to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the incumbent Democrat who was first elected as part of the blue wave in 2018. She replaced former Rep. Dave Brat, a Republican. 

Ballotpedia lists Spanberger as running for reelection in 2024, though a POLITICO report from late July mentioned she has ambitions to run for governor in 2025. A report from the Associated Press from last week noted that a spokesperson refused to comment on plans. "Spanberger has previously declined to comment to news outlets, saying she’s focused on this fall’s legislative elections in Virginia," the piece also noted.

Virginia's 7th district will again be one of the key races to watch, especially if Spanberger ends up not running. Last November she won with 52.3 percent of the vote to Vega's 47.6 percent. The race at various points had gone back and forth between being a toss-up and favoring Spanberger. 

Advertisement

Another race to watch involves Virginia's 10th Congressional District, since, as Madeline covered earlier this month, Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat, is not running for reelection due to a health diagnosis. 

While Republicans faced disappointing midterms last November, they did manage to unseat former Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat who represented Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, and replace her with now Rep. Jen Kiggans. 

Spanberger and Kiggans had been among the first members placed on the "Frontline" list for vulnerable incumbents in March 2021 by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fauci Made a Secret Visit to the CIA During the COVID Pandemic. Guess Why. Katie Pavlich
Oof: Voters Chewing Up and Spitting Out WH 'Bidenomics' Talking Points Guy Benson
Pump the Brakes! Scientists Say There's Something Off With These 'Long COVID' Studies Matt Vespa
Here's Why the Mayo Clinic Just Pulled This Information About Hydroxychloroquine Off Its Website Leah Barkoukis
The 'Don't Hire Women' Act John Stossel
Here's the Line That Matt Gaetz Used to Savage Democrats on Federal Spending Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fauci Made a Secret Visit to the CIA During the COVID Pandemic. Guess Why. Katie Pavlich
Advertisement