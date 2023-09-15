What Economic World Is Biden Living In?

On Thursday, President Joe Biden gave remarks touting Bidenomics yet again, even as polls continue to show that the American people just aren't buying it. He now has just a 37 percent disapproval rating on the economy, according to RealClearPolitics, while 59.4 percent disapprove of his handling on the issue.

The president tried to defined Bidenomics early on in and towards the closing of his remarks, having us wondering what economic world he's living in, and making it clear he's not paying one bit attention to those polls:

For the first time in a long time, we’ve climbed out of our great economic crisis. It’s beginning to work for working people. Na- — this nation is very rich. We have — and who have benefitted the most has been the very rich, though. Not everybody. And that’s how — that’s not how it should be. The new economic vision has been labeled by those at the Wall Street Journal and the London Economist and some of the more conservative press as “Bidenomics.” Well, they didn’t mean it as a compliment at first. (Laughter.) But now they’re getting it. (Laughter.) What’s Bidenomics? It’s about investing in — and I feel like I’m going to — I’m going to try not to repeat some of what my colleagues have already said, but it’s about investing in America — investing in America and investing in Americans — American people. It’s about growing the economy from the middle out and bottom up instead of the top down. Because when the middle class does well, the poor have a ladder up and the wealthy still do very well. ... But, seriously, we’re living through one of the greatest job-creation periods in our history. And, folks, it’s not an accident. It’s not an accident. That literally is our economic plan in action — Bidenomics in action.

Biden even went on to tout the economy and inflation, repeatedly, despite how just the day before it was announced that inflation actually went up. It's in large part to do with gas prices, actually.

When it came to the promises that the president looked to be making towards the end of his remarks in hopes of providing some optimism to the crowd, that includes lowering those gas prices. "We--and we have a lot more to do, though. And I’m going to get those gas prices down again. I promise you," Biden offered.

Such a promise is not exactly believable, given that this is a president who, backed up by his administration, has tried to escape all blame on rising gas prices before. This is even when his actions actively don't help gas prices. Just last week, late at night, Biden announced he was ending gas and oil leases in the Arctic.

Further, if his idea of "lowering those gas prices" is to do what he's done before, which has been to deplete the strategic petroleum reserve to critical levels, we likely have something to worry about.

Gas prices, according to AAA, are currently at an average of $3.866 a gallon and have been going up, as was forewarned ahead of Labor Day.

BIDEN: "I'm gonna get those gas prices down again, I promise ya!" pic.twitter.com/TKZGBRepoB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2023

Perhaps some of the most cringeworthy remarks came when Biden grouped in black, Hispanic, and veteran workers together as he added "you know, and the workers without high-school diplomas."

This came as the president claimed "we’ve seen record lows in unemployment, particularly--and I’ve focused on this my whole career--particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, and the workers without high-school diplomas. The lowest unemployment rate in 70 years for women now." The president conveniently left out that unemployment has gone up.

It was all part of the president's way of bragging about how he has more women than men in his cabinet, and about how he picks judicial nominees, specifically black women, for the appellate court and Supreme Court based on their race and sex.

BIDEN: "We've seen record lows in unemployment, particularly, and I've focused on this my whole career, particularly for African-Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans—You know, workers without high school diplomas!" pic.twitter.com/j6bnzTYtKo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2023

Such moments weren't the only instances where Biden had some nerve. Before his remarks, the White House and President Joe Biden's official accounts posted several claims about "MAGAnomics." It actually ended up being a major focal point of his speech, despite how the president was supposed to be selling how wonderful Bidenomics is.

While speaking to that "MAGA budget," the president actually repeated the claim yet again that his administration has supposedly created what is now up to over 13 million jobs, "as has been pointed out," he offered. What's actually been "pointed out," multiple times via fact-checks, is how these jobs were added back following the pandemic.

Biden would later tout that figure, specifically 13.4 million, while demonizing former and potentially future President Donald Trump's record on jobs, failing to mention the country was affected by a global pandemic at the time.

The president even reverted back to his demonizing claims about how "our democracy is at risk" and "MAGAnomics is more extreme than anything America has ever seen before." Ironically, he even claimed that "this isn’t a campaign speech," despite how he took to demonizing his political opponents just months before last year's midterm elections, where his party performed better than expected.

When it comes to the MAGA label, and how Biden loves to go after his political opponents with increasing ferocity, it's worth reminding that Americans continue to trust Trump more to handle the economy, as the polls keep showing.