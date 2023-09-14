After Getting Confused on Stage, Biden Ignores Questions About Hunter's Indictment
Trump Responds to Hunter Biden's Indictment
Here's How Long Hunter Could End Up in Prison
JD Vance Hits Back After Mitt Romney Describes His Dislike Towards the Ohio...
Call AOC! Biden's Cages Are Back at the Border
Maddow Turns Fascist With Elon, While DeSantis Takes Norah O’Donnell to School on...
CNN’s Amazingly Inept ‘Fact-Check’ on Impeachment Inquiry Instead Proves Republicans Corre...
Reporter Presses Pence on One Glaring Issue With Possibility of Female Running Mate
'Sound of Freedom' Creator Paints a Grim Picture of the Horror the Border...
Democrats Turn Their Back On Hunter Biden
Most Americans Support an Age Cap for Presidential Candidates: Poll
That Vogue Puff Piece Profile Will Do Nothing to Ease Karine Jean-Pierre's Ego
Newsom Ends California’s Travel Ban to ‘Anti-LGBTQ+’ States
COVID Finds Its Way Back Into the Polls
Tipsheet

RCP Signals a Shift in the Trump-Biden Rematch

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 14, 2023 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average has shown a particularly close hypothetical race between former and potentially future President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden for 2024, giving us a rematch of the 2020 presidential election. While Biden has tended to lead, albeit very narrowly, Trump on Thursday managed to take the lead in the RCP average, for a spread of +0.4. 

Advertisement

The Make America Great Again Inc. PAC released an email celebrating the small lead, also pointing to how Biden is up against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in a hypothetical match up with a spread of +3.8. DeSantis is in second place behind Trump in the Republican presidential primary.

"Joe Biden went into Election Day 2020 with a 7.2% lead in the RCP polling average. The 2020 election, if you believe the media narrative, was decided by just 44,000 votes. Today, the RCP average has shifted in President Trump’s favor, putting President Trump ahead of Crooked Biden while no other GOP candidate even comes close.  President Trump can and will win this election, and that’s why Corrupt Democrats are so intent on illegally interfering and trying to deny the American people their Constitutional Right to choose their own leader," said Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc., in a statement. 

The latest polls included in the RCP average include a Quinnipiac poll where Biden is up by 1 percent among registered voters, with 47 percent support to Trump's 46 percent support if the election were held today. Two percent were undecided. The poll was conducted September 7-11 with a sample size that included 1,726 registered voters for which there was a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.

Recommended

Speaker McCarthy Humiliates Reporter in Tense Exchange About Biden Impeachment Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Another poll, from The Messenger/Harris X, shows Trump up 1 percent, with 44 percent support compared to Biden's 43 percent support among registered voters. A significant figure, of 13 percent, are undecided. 

A write-up for the poll also notes that Trump has a narrow lead of support among Independents, with 38 percent to Biden's 36 percent support. Twenty-five percent of Independents are undecided. Independents have proved crucial in past elections, with Trump winning them in 2016 and Biden doing so in 2020.

That poll was conducted online from September 6-11 with 3,015 registered voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Speaker McCarthy Humiliates Reporter in Tense Exchange About Biden Impeachment Matt Vespa
Here's How Long Hunter Could End Up in Prison Spencer Brown
Trump Responds to Hunter Biden's Indictment Katie Pavlich
Democrats Turn Their Back On Hunter Biden Sarah Arnold
The Tool Who Governs New Mexico Has Handed Patriots a Potent New Tool Kurt Schlichter
After Getting Confused on Stage, Biden Ignores Questions About Hunter's Indictment Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Speaker McCarthy Humiliates Reporter in Tense Exchange About Biden Impeachment Matt Vespa
Advertisement