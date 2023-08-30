KJP Gets Mighty Defensive When Confronted By Peter Doocy About Failed Maui Response

The White House thinks that President Joe Biden and his administration have actually handled the Maui wildfires pretty well, as it turns out. The response even took place in "record time," actually, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, as she mentioned in her response to Fox News' Peter Doocy during Wednesday's press briefing.

Doocy had confronted Jean-Pierre about the Maui response, especially in contrast to the response to Hurricane Idalia currently hitting Florida. Doocy pointed out that "it seems like the hurricane response so far is robust," going on to ask "did you guys realize that the initial Hawaii wildfire response was not that good or is it just easier for people to get help from the White House when the president is not on vacation?"

Biden was vacationing in Rehoboth Beach and then Lake Tahoe when the wildfires ravaged the island. He's spent almost almost the entire month of August on vacation, and 40 percent of his presidency total. When asked about the wildfires, he even responded with a "no comment." When he finally did make it to Maui, it was almost two weeks later. He was once more silent as he faced questions from the press upon landing.

Joe Biden has "no comment" on the hardship and devastation these Americans have seen firsthand.



Joe Biden has "no comment" on the hardship and devastation these Americans have seen firsthand.

After multiple vacations and refusals to comment on the crisis, Biden takes no questions as he finally arrives for few hours in Maui

"So, the premise of your question and the way you pose your question, I disagree, just for the record," Jean-Pierre answered with a sigh. Not only did she disagree, but she also would later on claim it was "wrong" and "flawed in many, many ways."

Jean-Pierre also provided Doocy with some suggestions on how to do his job. "So, if you talk to--if you were to do your reporting and speak to the governor of Hawaii, the senators of Hawaii, the folks on the ground, they would say that the President reacted in record time when it came to dealing with the wildfires, when it came to dealing and making sure that they got everything that they need on the federal level to deal with what was going on on the ground," she claimed.

When it comes to that response, Jean-Pierre reminded that "there were more than 600 federal employees on the ground already to assist with the wildfires in Maui," as a way to claim there was such a quick response.

Speaking further about the local response, Jean-Pierre also told Doocy "I would advise you to go speak to the governor and the local and state officials in--in Hawaii."

"Did you guys realize that the initial Hawaii wildfire response was not that good? Or is it just easier for people to get help from the White House when the president is not on vacation?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I disagree" pic.twitter.com/4DCj6lISTd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2023

Despite the press secretary's claims, not everyone was thrilled with Biden's response. Far from it, actually. Maui residents have shared their disgust, and how they didn't want the president there. They also greeted the presidents on the ground with angry signs and shouts taking issue with his delay.

When it comes to the "local and state officials," they weren't all that happy either, especially state Rep. Diamond Garcia, a Republican who serves as the House Minority Floor leader and who represents Hawaii's 42nd district.

During his appearance earlier this week on "Fox News Primetime," Garcia told host Jesse Watters that "the fact is people are confused," as "there's not been any clear answers" even three weeks after the fires. These people, who have lost everything as Garcia reminded, "are crying for answers, they need answers, and unfortunately, the response from the federal, state, and county governments has been pretty quiet." This includes a lack of answer on the death count for children, and even a voicemail response for those contacting FEMA.

Garcia stressed that people are "frustrated," adding "it's really sad to see this kind of federal response."

Why is the Biden administration not taking the Maui wildfires seriously when residents have lost everything and need help?



Why is the Biden administration not taking the Maui wildfires seriously when residents have lost everything and need help?

"People are frustrated here in Hawaii and it's really sad to see this kind of federal response." - @diamondgarcia_

Garcia had also criticized the response almost immediately following Biden's visit to Maui last Monday.

Speaking to Newsmax last Tuesday, Garcia called the president's trip "a disappointment" and said it was "quite offensive," especially since Biden "cracked jokes" to begin his remarks at the podium. "His visit was just six hours and he flew right back to Lake Tahoe, on vacation."

WATCH- HI State Rep @diamondgarcia_ chastises Joe Biden's behavior yesterday while visiting Maui to see the aftermath from the wildfires.



WATCH- HI State Rep @diamondgarcia_ chastises Joe Biden's behavior yesterday while visiting Maui to see the aftermath from the wildfires.

"His trip was a disappointment and quite offensive. His visit was 6 hours and flew right back to Lake Tahoe on vacation."




