Here's Who Trump Is Reportedly Speaking to Instead of Participating in the RNC Debate

We are now just five days away from the first RNC debate in Milwaukee, where next year's convention will also be. After former and potentially future President Donald Trump teased for months on end about whether he would show up, The New York Times revealed that he won't be participating, citing "multiple people briefed on the matter." Instead, it looks like he'll be granting an interview to Tucker Carlson.

To state the obvious: this would be a major affront to Fox News and to the R.N.C. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 18, 2023

According to the report:

In the past 24 hours, Mr. Trump has told people close to him that he has made up his mind and will skip the debate in Milwaukee, according to two of the people briefed on the matter. ... For weeks, the former president has been quizzing aides, associates and rally crowds about what he should do. Until earlier this week, Mr. Trump had been giving people the impression he was considering a last-minute surprise appearance on Wednesday. Still, people close to him had said for months that he was unlikely to take part in the first two Republican debates, both of which are sponsored by the Republican National Committee. And Mr. Trump’s apparent decision to skip the first debate of the presidential nominating contest is a major affront to both the R.N.C. and Fox News, which is hosting the event. The timing of the interview with Mr. Carlson remains unclear, but if it goes ahead as currently planned, the debate-night counterprogramming would serve as an act of open hostility.

For Trump to participate in programming with Carlson would fit with what CNN was reporting on Thursday, which had cited "three sources familiar with his plans."

Trump not showing up, however, would be counter to what RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wants. In order for candidates to qualify for the debate stage, they must first meet donor and polling criteria. They must then also sign a loyalty pledge to support the nominee. As recently as Thursday, McDaniel was saying "I want [Trump] to show up" and that "I have a feeling if he wants to be on the debate stage, he’s going to sign that pledge," pointing out he signed such a pledge to get on the South Carolina ballot. She had also said last month "I think it’s a mistake not to do the debates."

Other primary candidates, including former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) and Mike Pence, who served as vice president during the Trump administration, have been particularly vocal in their view that Trump should debate.

Before The New York Times report was published, Benny Johnson had clipped a Newsmax segment, which our sister site of Twitchy highlighted, mentioning that Trump and the co-conspirators have to turn themselves in by noon on Friday, August 25 unless other arrangements are made. The reporter also noted "meantime, there's some talk that former President Trump may time his trip to the jail... as the same day as the GOP debate in Milwaukee... to essentially steal the headlines."

🚨BREAKING: Newsmax reports on possibility Trump may turn himself in for Fulton County, Georgia arraignment DURING GOP Debate pic.twitter.com/Lh2xSIynM4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 18, 2023

Trump skipped out on a Fox News debate in January 2016 to hold a veterans event. As he told CBS News not long after, he didn't regret the move, which isn't surprising given that he still went on to win the nomination and the presidency.

Not only has Trump had suggested previously he wouldn't debate because he's so far ahead in the polls, but has also referred to Fox News, which is hosting the debate, as a "hostile network." Fox Business will be hosting the second debate in late September, as was revealed earlier this month.

RealClearPolitics (RCP) currently has Trump with 54.7 percent support, for a spread of +39.9.