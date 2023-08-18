Indiana Abortionist at Center of 10-Year-Old Rape Victim's Story Blocked From Receiving Award

Last summer, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an abortionist in Indiana discussed with The Indianapolis Star the plight of a 10-year-old rape victim who had traveled from Ohio for her services just after Roe v. Wade was overturned. An illegal immigrant, Gerson Fuentes, the mother of the victim's boyfriend, was arrested for the rape. Although he was 27-years-old, Bernard had listed his age as 17. Not only did the state Medical Licensing Board find she erred in talking to the press, but now Indiana has also blocked her from being named a winner of the Torchbearer award this year.

The Indianapolis Star, which covered Bernard being blocked from receiving the award, lamented the news at great length, and also seemed befuddled. This is despite how a statement from Stephanie Slone, deputy director of internal and external programming at the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, is included in the report.

"After reviewing the backgrounds and supporting documentation of the nominations provided by the council of judges, it was determined that Dr. Bernard’s nomination was not appropriate due to her ongoing case with the Medical Licensing Board," Slone emailed the outlet.

Such an explanation didn't appear to be transparent enough for the outlet, though, or the judges involved in the process of naming women to be honored. It was not revealed who specifically with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's office rejected her name.

According to a pamphlet for the 2022 sponsorship package, "Torchbearer Award recipients are women who are pioneers in their industries or throughout their life, faced tough choices or obstacles, demonstrated character, made significant contributions to their communities, stepped forward as leaders by breaking down barriers, and made lasting legacies. These women have become true beacons of light and their stories of courage, perseverance, and compassion create a legacy and inspiration for all."

Despite the board finding Bernard acted inappropriately, and also fining her $3,000, state Sen. J.D. Ford, a Democrat of Indianapolis, thought it fit to nominate her.

Yet the judges are apparently worried it's rejecting her that is the political move, despite the report also mentioning they recognized the politics involved:

The judges were not blind to the politics surrounding Bernard's case. Anticipating politics might be an issue, during an hours-long call dissecting the nominees, judges wondered whether recommendations had ever been rejected in previous years, and for what reason. They were told nominees need only pass a background check. Bernard does not have a criminal record, according to state court data, which makes her rejection an outlier. ... [Judge Lisa] Wilken worries about the process being tainted by politics and what this means for future award seasons. "I don’t have a dog in the fight over whether this individual gets an award," she said. "I have a dog in the fight over whether this process of honoring women in the state is being manipulated."

One could argue, though, that nominating such an embattled, controversial woman is what "manipulated" the process.

Although Bernard was reprimanded and fined, she managed to avoid having any restrictions placed on her ability to practice medicine.

This isn't the first time that Bernard has been accused of wrongdoing, and there's much that the Indianapolis Star conveniently leaves out. There's no mention of Fuentes at all, let alone that ICE confirmed he was in the country illegally, or that Bernard put his age down as 17-years-old.

Previous reports from Townhall and from Megan Fox at our sister site of PJ Media, who has been covering Bernard and Fuentes at length point to other chilling concerns as well, namely when it comes to accusations she failed to report abuse.

Dr. Bernard was one of nine abortionists in Indiana who were accused by Indiana Right to Life of not properly reporting, according to public documents. As a press release by Indiana Right to Life, which referenced Bernard by name, also mentioned:

Some of the girls under 16 years old who had abortions that weren't reported to DCS were as young as 12 and 13. The alleged 48 instances of failure to report occurred since July 1, 2017. The 48 consumer complaints have been filed with Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and the Indiana State Department of Health. The Marion, Lake, Tippecanoe and Monroe county prosecutors have also been notified. ... In Indiana, it's a crime for a person 18 or over to engage in any sexual activity with a child under age 16. Indiana lawmakers clarified state reporting requirements in 2017, instructing abortion doctors to report all abortions on girls under 16 to ISDH and DCS within three days of the abortion. Prior to July 1, 2017, state law explicitly required the reporting of abortions on girls under 14.

Instead, The Indianapolis Star describes her in something of a heroic and sympathetic manner:

Fuentes pleased guilty last month and was sentenced to life in prison, although he is eligible for parole in 25 to 30 years due to the request of the victim's family, who asked that Fuentes not be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

