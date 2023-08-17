Joe Manchin Criticizes Both Sides on Anniversary of Law He Helped Pass

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). As Katie highlighted, the White House is trying to frame it as a climate change bill, while also claiming "that the benefits will be delivered over time." Also of note is the response from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), whose support was crucial for the IRA to pass, and who has since, at times, criticized the bill.

A statement posted to the senator's website begins by celebrating the bill, though. "The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is one of the most historic pieces of legislation passed in decades for working and middle class families, and we are already seeing real results across West Virginia," it starts off with.

What follows isn't exactly a strong criticism of the law, but what looks to criticize both sides, particularly the Biden administration when it comes to how the law's been implemented. Emphasis is added:

“While some across both parties and the Administration have chosen to play political games with this important legislation, the IRA included $238 billion in debt reduction, lowered the cost of prescription drug prices for millions of seniors - including more than 400,000 West Virginians on Medicare, capped insulin at $35 for seniors, and secured permanent funding for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. “With respect to energy security, and contrary to those in the Biden Administration who seek to undermine this goal, this law re-established an all-of-the-above energy policy and empowered the growth of fossil fuels and renewables. If implemented as designed the IRA will ensure that all Americans have more reliable and more affordable power for years to come. Just in West Virginia, the groundbreaking for Form Energy in Weirton and BHE Renewables in Jackson County will not only create hundreds of good-paying jobs, it will help spark an [sic] new era of American manufacturing and innovation. “Make no mistake, the IRA is exactly the kind of legislation that in normal political times both political parties would proudly embrace because it is about putting the interests of Americans and West Virginians first. Going forward I will push back on those who seek to undermine this significant legislation for their respective political agenda, and that begins with my unrelenting fight against the Biden Administration’s efforts to implement the IRA as a radical climate agenda instead of implementing the IRA that was passed into law. “This country needs leadership and my hope is that elected leaders in both parties and in the White House put down their political swords, stop playing to the ideological extremes and focus on the very goal of this legislation - to help our hard working families and build a better, stronger and more secure nation for this generation and the next.”

As one of the highlighted portions of the statement above shows, Manchin looks to have missed the memo that the Biden administration is looking to use the IRA to prioritize what the senator aptly refers to as "a radical climate agenda." It's worth reminding, though, that such an agenda item has been a priority of the president from the start.

Manchin also posted the statement to his Twitter account, which received criticism from both sides, including the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), as the senator is up for reelection in 2024, though he has not yet indicated what his plans are.

As others called to mind, Manchin sharply criticized the IRA with a March 29 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal titled "Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act Betrayal."

Ed Morrissey, at our sister site of Hot Air, responded the following day with "Manchin: I'm shocked, shocked that Biden's administration betrayed me on inflation and deficit reduction."

When it comes to this "push back," Chairman Manchin of the the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has gotten into it with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, where he voiced his utmost displeasure about the cost and implementation of the IRA, including and especially when it comes to electric vehicle tax credits, something Manchin expressed "my personal belief is we didn't need any," after he had also previously complained in a statement about the EV tax credits.

He also said in part during the hearing, "I am so upset about this because [the administration] is doing everything they can to bust the budget, what we promised the American people that bill would cost."

Perhaps the furthest "push back" against the IRA came in April, when Manchin told Fox News host Sean Hannity he would repeal the very bill he signed. There was no mention of threatened repeals in this Wednesday statement, though.

In the other direction, POLITICO published a piece on Wednesday night, citing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) touting how his fellow Democrats were supposedly happy with the IRA, and even saw it as an avenue to success for what looks to be a challenging Senate map for his party in 2024. This includes Manchin.

"Our senators are really happy with it," he told the outlet. "Things are happening in West Virginia that are very, very positive."

The NRSC is also included with a particularly strong statement. "For Joe Manchin, writing and voting for Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act was the political equivalent of walking into the street, dumping gasoline on himself, and lighting a match," spokesperson Mike Berg said.

The IRA passed completely along partisan lines. Manchin, who in December 2021 had doomed the Build Back Better Act when he came out opposed to it, had made a deal with Schumer in July of last year, providing the IRA with enough support.

While Schumer made assurances to Manchin about permitting reforms, Manchin ultimately asked that they be removed from that September's continuing resolution (CR), since his fellow Democrats were opposed. As they correctly pointed out, they had not made that deal with Manchin. Republicans were also unwilling to step in and assist.

All eyes are on Manchin to see if he will run for reelection or perhaps for president under the No Labels group. Jim Justice, the popular sitting governor, is running in the Republican primary, as is Rep. Alex Mooney. The Senate race is currently regarded as a toss-up or one that slightly favors Republicans.

