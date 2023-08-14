White House Sticks to the Narrative After Hunter Biden Special Counsel
White House Tries to Clean Up Biden's Lack of Commentary on Maui Devastation
There Is No System
UPDATED: Georgia County Posts (Then Deletes) List of Charges Against Trump Before Calling...
Here's What Happened After Joe Biden Snapped at a Fox News Reporter Last...
New York Judge Deals Another Blow to Trump
Performer Cries Racism After Her Flash Mob Takes Over Random Store
One NY County Is Refusing More Migrants After This Happened
CNN Goes Full Gender-Fluid, Rolling Stone Hates Another Song, and Snow White Tries...
Karen Pence Opens Up About What She Felt As Capitol Riot Unfolded
Dan Goldman Sure Has a Funny Definition of What 'True Independence' Means
A Catholic University Will Cover Students' Abortions and Transgender Care
Dem Rep. Dean Phillips Gets Bolder in Calling for Primary Challenge to Joe...
TN Hospital That Offers Trans Surgeries for Kids Facing Biden Admin Investigation
Tipsheet

YAF Poll Reveals Young People Are Disappointed in the System

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 14, 2023 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Young America's Foundation (YAF) recently released the findings of a poll conducted by Echloen Insights on what students think about current issues, which included findings that could impact the two frontrunners for the Democratic and Republican primaries. The results are pretty damning for the system as it stands today, including and especially when it comes to 80-year-old President Joe Biden running for reelection.

Biden won in 2020 with 59 percent of voters under 30, who made up a considerable amount of voters in that election. Now, though, they're souring on the president they helped elect.

In 2021, 58 percent of high school students approved of Biden while 29 percent disapprove. Sixty-two percent of college students approved of Biden while 28 percent disapproved. Now, in 2023, a plurality of high school students disapprove, at 47 percent, while just 33 percent approve of Biden. Among college students, a majority, at 51 percent, disapprove, while 38 percent approve. 

Students are also reflective of concerns other Americans are having with the president in that they many of them say no when asked "is Joe Biden mentally fit enough to handle the job of president."

A plurality of high school students and college students, at 46 percent and 47 percent, respectively, say he's not. Just 26 percent of high school students and 27 percent of college students say that he is. Particularly telling is that high school students are slightly more likely to say they're unsure if he's mentally fit enough than he is, at 28 percent, though that number is within the margin of error.

Recommended

Here's What Happened After Joe Biden Snapped at a Fox News Reporter Last Week Matt Vespa

Not only do strong majorities of conservative high school (75 percent) and conservative college students (70 percent) say that he's not mentally fit enough, but majorities of moderate high school (51 percent) and moderate conservative college students (55 percent) say he's not.

Only a plurality of liberal high school students (46 percent) and liberal college students (41 percent) say that Biden is mentally fit enough.

The poll also found that by double digits, students are not confident that Biden is "an effective leader when it comes to the needs of young people." Just 32 percent of high school students are confident, while 53 percent of them are not. For college students, 38 percent are confident, while 54 percent are not. 

Just like many other Americans, young people also believe that Biden should face a primary challenger. This includes 56 percent of high school students and 61 percent of college students who say so. The numbers particularly worth looking at are the 68 percent of high school liberal students who want Biden to face a primary challenger. 

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) is chief among those calling for Biden to face a primary challenger, such as from a midwestern governor. 

Even more bad news for Biden, who at 80-years-old very much looks and sounds like our nation's oldest president is how supportive students are of a maximum age limit for presidential candidates. Sixty-eight percent of high school students said they would support such an age limit, while 74 percent of college students said they would. Just 16 percent of high school students and 18 percent of college students are opposed.

Pluralities of high school students (46 percent) and college students (37 percent) believe that the maximum age limit for president should be 60-69 years old. 

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), who announced in February that she is running in the Republican presidential primary, came out in favor of term limits for Congress and mental mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old. 

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump doesn't necessarily have it so easy in the poll either, though. He's hinted that he's not going to participate in the RNC debates, the first which is just a little over a week away. The current frontrunner has argued in part that he won't bother debating when he's already so far ahead in the polls. Trump is expected to announce his decision this week. 

According to the poll, though, 67 percent of high school students and 65 percent of college students think that all GOP candidates should participate in the debate. 

The poll also asked students what their top issues are. In order of importance the issues included the economy, school safety, gun policies, education, the environment and climate change, abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, health care, political corruption, race relations, and immigration. 

"They rank the economy, school safety, and gun policies as their top three issues of most concern. Interestingly, LGBTQ+ issues and race relations – two of the Left’s primary areas of focus for young people – fall on the bottom half of the list," the poll's write-up noted.

The poll was conducted July 19-July 24, 2023 with 840 high school students ages 15-20 and 812 college students ages 15-24. The margin of error was at plus or minus 4.0 percentage points for high school students, and at plus or minus 4.1 percentage points for college students.  

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened After Joe Biden Snapped at a Fox News Reporter Last Week Matt Vespa
Wait, What Did Michigan Just Hand Over to the FBI? Matt Vespa
Performer Cries Racism After Her Flash Mob Takes Over Random Store Julio Rosas
UPDATED: Georgia County Posts (Then Deletes) List of Charges Against Trump Before Calling It 'Fictitious' Spencer Brown
Records Reveal Fauci, Others Made Over $300 Million From the Covid Pandemic While Americans Suffered Sarah Arnold
Can Ron DeSantis Win? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's What Happened After Joe Biden Snapped at a Fox News Reporter Last Week Matt Vespa