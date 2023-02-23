Probe Launched Into State Department Censorship of Conservatives
Buttigieg Finally Visited East Palestine. It Didn't Go Well.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 23, 2023 12:45 PM

Nearly three weeks after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, former failed mayor and current Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg finally visited the town today and took a tour of potentially contaminated areas. It didn't go well. 

During a press conference on scene, Buttigieg was repeatedly asked why it took so long for him to show up and about his rhetoric downplaying the situation. 

Buttigieg, in typical fashion, attempted to blame shift with a false narrative about deregulation under President Donald Trump.

