Authorities Arrest Democrat Donor for California Wildfire Blamed on 'Climate Crisis'

Last summer, a large wildfire that came to be known as the Oak Fire scorched its way across California's Mariposa County and threatened Yosemite National Park. First reported on July 22, 2022, the Oak Fire burned more than 19,000 acres of land, cost more than $90 million, and evacuations forced the displacement of thousands of Californians and visitors in the fire's path as it rapidly expanded.

"Experts say dry air, strong winds, parched trees and grass and soaring temperatures caused the Oak fire to expand rapidly through the rugged foothills in recent days. The area has experienced nearly two weeks of triple digit temperatures and low humidity," The Guardian reported of the Oak Fire as it spread. "All this comes at a time when the state is seeing increasingly destructive and deadly blazes and the climate crisis creates conditions ripe for destruction."

Taxpayer funded (in part) PBS emphasized that the Oak Fire was one of the "devastating consequences" of the "global climate crisis."

California's Oak Fire is so large it’s visible from space, while 85 million people are under excessive heat warnings.



"We're seeing the devastating consequences play out in real time," @MichaelEMann tells @GeoffRBennett about the role of climate change. https://t.co/0ZX9ilxBnE — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) July 25, 2022

Over at CNN, Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir explained how a "'megadrought' driven by climate change that is affecting California and other western states has left plenty of dry, flammable material that can become fuel so quickly, especially when humidity is low and winds are high."

"The National Park Service is preparing for more wildfires to come as climate change fuels extreme droughts and record high temperatures across the west and Rocky Mountains," added Forbes.

Democrat politicians, such as Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA), also couldn't let the devastation caused by the fire pass him by without demanding "climate action NOW."

Thank you to all the firefighters and first responders working tirelessly under difficult conditions to combat the #OakFire.



Worsening drought and severe weather will only continue to put lives and property at risk from wildfire if we don't take climate action NOW. https://t.co/TG2djAM0OF — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) July 25, 2022

ABC News reported that a "bone-dry environment combined with scorching temperatures and ample fuel -- all consequences of climate change -- is what allowed the Oak Fire to spread so rapidly from the moment of ignition," according to scientists who warned, "as climate change progresses, we anticipate fires like this one to continue to happen with greater frequency and burn larger areas."

Well, there's just one problem: the scientists and climate change-pushing outlets here failed to consider at the time that the fire might not have been the result of a global climate change crisis and, instead, could have been the handiwork of an individual who financially supported Democrat politicians as well as the Lincoln Project.

This inconvenient truth comes courtesy of a report from The Washington Free Beacon:

Authorities busted a Democratic donor for allegedly starting a "ginormous inferno" in Yosemite National Park. Democratic politicians had insisted climate change was to blame for the blaze, which destroyed more than 100 homes and injured several firefighters in July 2022. Edward Fredrick Wackerman (his actual name) of Mariposa, Calif., faces a number of charges including aggravated arson following his arrest on Friday. By the numbers: The arson suspect has donated $1,775 to Democratic candidates and committees since 2020, government records show, including a $1,000 donation to Tim Ryan's failed U.S. Senate campaign in 2022 and $400 to the Lincoln Project, a disgraced liberal super PAC.

Maybe, just maybe, Democrats and other congregants of the Church of Climate Change ought to focus on the actions of their own ilk — mainly asking them to put the matches down — instead of telling Minnesotans they can't use gas-powered lawn mowers any more, demanding Californians switch to electric vehicles they'll be subsequently asked not to charge due to grid instability, and seeking to destroy the reliability of the nation's power system by forcing reliable and cheap generation plants off-line through executive fiats normally found to be unconstitutional.

Some forest management and the occasional controlled burn wouldn't hurt either to prevent any future (alleged) Democrat firebugs from sparking devastating infernos.