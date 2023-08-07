Potential Biden Challenger Dean Phillips Is All Over the Place About Kamala Harris

It's not just Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) who may or may not serve as a challenger to President Joe Biden's 2024 run. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) is raising chatter on that very issue as well, and he too makes some good points. He's at least recognizing that even fellow Democrats don't want the 80-year-old Biden running again, especially young voters and Independents, citing a recent poll from The New York Times. Phillips also doesn't think that Vice President Kamala Harris should be next in line if Biden doesn't run. Nevertheless, he still offers a defense of the most unpopular vice president in NBC polling history.

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips calls on Democrats "who are well positioned" to "jump in" the presidential election "because Democrats and the country need competition" pic.twitter.com/VsgHfnepRp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2023

Phillips was questioned at length by host Major Garett during his Sunday appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation," with the congressman stressing he hasn't made up his mind, but also offering "I do not believe I'm well positioned to run for it right now." One of the Democrats considered next in line would be Harris, although she often polls worse than Biden, and that's saying something.

"I'm confused, congressman," Garrett pointed out at one point of the segment, saying out loud what no doubt many watching were thinking. "If there's a conversation that you say needs to occur within the Democratic Party about an alternative to the sitting President of the United States, why isn't the leading contender for that the sitting Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris?"

Garrett became more direct and forceful with Phillips as he tried to dance around the question by adding his thoughts that "we live in an era of fear." Upon being asked by Garrett if Harris is "qualified," Phillips asserted his view that "she's absolutely qualified." It's not just that she's "absolutely qualified," according to Phillips, which could be considered debatable at best, but that she's "misportrayed."

Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips says Kamala Harris is actually "more competent and able than many give her credit for," she's just "mis-portrayed" pic.twitter.com/LFWEmbwAeY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2023

"I think she's absolutely qualified. In fact, I think she's misportrayed. I think everybody in this country should take a little bit of time and sit with people, observe them, know them before you draw conclusions," Phillips offered. "I think she is more competent and able than many people give her credit for. The job of the vice president is not an easy one."

When it came to running another candidate besides Biden for 2024, though, Phillips does not mean her.

"Would she, in your mind, be the heir apparent if for some reason the president of the United States were not to seek the nomination in 2024," Garrett asked, prompting yet another politician-like answer from Phillips.

"I'm glad you asked the question. And my answer is really simple," the congressman offered, despite not answering with a 'yes' or 'no' response. "Competition. As many people as humanly possible, with the talent, the time, the energy, the ethics to enter a primary should do it. We have 12 Republicans as options for Republican primary voters. Right now, we only have three on the Democratic side. I believe in competition," he went on to stress. "We're the Democratic Party. Democracy means the freedom to make choices. And we don't have many of them."

"Would [Kamala Harris], in your mind, be the heir apparent if for some reason the president of the United States were not to seek the nomination in 2024?"



Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips: No pic.twitter.com/1QOo8xiCWE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2023

Biden is facing some competition, through declared primary challengers Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., though upon being asked by Garrett about the latter, Phillips argued he doesn't consider RFK Jr. to be a Democrat. He also expressed concern about Cornell West running as a Green Party candidate.

"Any third-party entrants that would take votes from whoever is going to take on the likely nominee from the GOP, and that's probably Donald Trump. So I would ask Mr. West, I would ask others who are contemplating third-party runs, to please think about your legacy, think about the future, and consolidate around entering a democratic primary because that's why we have primaries, competition," Phillips stressed, making a case for the two-party system.

Phillips is right to be concerned about a Harris' candidacy for 2024. RealClearPolitics (RCP) 40.7 percent job approval rating while 55.7 disapprove, and an even worse favorable rating of 37.6 percent, while 53.1 percent view her unfavorably. RCP also has former and potentially future President Donald Trump ahead of Harris with 46 percent to her 42.3 percent and Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead with 41 percent to Harris' 39 percent.