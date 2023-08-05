Will Abortion Politics Upend the Republican Presidential Primary?

The abortion issue has, at times, become something of a complicated issue in the Republican presidential primary. With last year's Dobbs v. Jackson decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the people are allowed to decide the issue through their legislatures. Some would take this to mean only at the state level, while others think the federal government should have a say, specifically through a federal 15-week abortion ban.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America has been among those pro-life groups keeping tabs on where the candidates stand for 2024, and they haven't been afraid to call out candidates when they feel it's necessary. In April that was former and potentially future President Donald Trump. Earlier this week, it was Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

On Monday, the group released a press release declaring "Ron DeSantis’ Position Is Unacceptable to Pro-Life Voters," in response to an interview that DeSantis gave to Megyn Kelly last week.

After bringing up how DeSantis in April signed a Florida bill into law that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, at about six weeks, which she said was popular with Republican voters, Kelly pointed out that "you haven't yet said whether you would support doing that at the federal level, wanting to know "will you say so now?"

SBA has spoken positively before about DeSantis including when the governor signed pro-life legislation back in April, including in statements for Townhall.

In his response to Kelly, DeSantis spoke to and promoted what the law does in Florida. He also referred to the law as "the most significant pro-life protections that we've ever done in the state of Florida in the modern history" to make the case he's "been a pro-life governor" and "will be a pro-life president" and will "come down on the side of life."

When it comes to his "running on the things I know I can accomplish," DeSantis spoke to his plans as president to focus on other pro-life priorities, such as "end abortion tourism that is in the military," which he called "an egregious waste of taxpayer dollars," for there to be "no funding for abortion," and "to ensure that the Supreme Court remains so that Dobbs is not overturned.

DeSantis also spoke to how "I'm going to be a leader with the bully pulpit to help local communities and states advance the cause of life," adding "I really believe right now in our society it's really a bottom-up movement, and we've had most success," as he specifically mentioned Iowa, South Carolina, and Florida. "And I think you're going to see a lot of battles there."

Upon being further prompted by Kelly who asked "so, you're not in support of a federal law," DeSantis responded that "I'll always come down on the side of life," adding "I'm proud to be pro-life and I'll be a pro-life president."

Kelly asked why not make it a states' rights issue, then.

"Well, clearly, the states have, I think the states have the primary jurisdiction over it," DeSantis offered, which resulted in a back-and-forth between the two of them about whether having a federal law would mean that that would change. "I do think that there is a federal interest," DeSantis explained, adding "I think that the reality is that the country is divided on it," as he listed differences between states.

In response, Kelly pointed out that "that's an argument against a federal law." It was during that back-and-forth that DeSantis pointed out that he doesn't have much faith in Congress on the issue.

"Well, but I mean, we're divided, I mean who's, are these things on the potential thing, I haven't seen Congress move that, I don't have much confidence that Congress is going to do anything meaningful in this regard," DeSantis offered. He then called to mind our "federalist system."

"And so, in a federalist system, you have different opinions, and that stuff gets filtered out, but clearly, right now, you're going to see different states go different directions, and I understand that."

The press release from SBA quotes its president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, speaking to the importance of the pro-life issue and critiquing a "dismissal" from DeSantis:

“A pro-life president has a duty to protect the lives of all Americans. He should be the National Defender of Life. The American people have expressed a clear consensus for protecting babies in the womb at least by the point they can feel pain at 15 weeks, while allowing states to enact stronger protections. The pro-life movement and the American people deserve a president who will boldly advocate this consensus and will work to gather the votes necessary in Congress. “Gov. DeSantis’s dismissal of this task is unacceptable to prolife voters. A consensus is already formed. Intensity for it is palpable and measurable. There are many pressing legislative issues for which Congress does not have the votes at the moment, but that is not a reason for a strong leader to back away from the fight. This is where presidential leadership matters most. “While 25 states have enacted laws to protect unborn children in this new era, the remaining 25 states offer few to no protections. These states account for at least 600,000 or two-thirds of abortions annually. These unborn children and their mothers deserve to be served and need an advocate in the White House who will work tirelessly to protect them.”

The statement did not speak specifically to a six-week or heartbeat bill, but rather the "clear consensus" of support for protections at 15-weeks. DeSantis signed a 15-week ban in Florida last year.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced such a 15-week national ban in the last Congress. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) had also introduced heartbeat legislation in the last Congress.

Press Secretary Bryan Griffin provided a statement to Townhall in response to the SBA press release, which not only stressed the governor's pro-life successes in Florida, but also referred to the press release as an "unjustified attack."

"Governor DeSantis delivers results and acts, especially when it comes to protecting life. He did so in Florida by signing the heartbeat bill and will be a pro-life president. He does not kowtow to DC interest groups," Griffin said. "This unjustified attack on him is another example of the DC political games that have seen conservatives falter in Washington while Governor DeSantis has produced unmatched conservative victories in Florida."

It's also worth noting that a press release from the DeSantis campaign sharing interview highlights quoted Kelly as saying it was "the most robust exchange he’s had since he declared his presidency," speaking about the governor.

Some of DeSantis' fellow Republican primary opponents took note, including Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). As Townhall has covered, Scott has had a particular focus on the pro-life issue for his campaign, including but not just to do with the Dobbs anniversary in June.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is another candidate whose campaign has had a particularly pro-life focus. He tweeted out a link to the SBA press release, also calling to mind his own pro-life priorities. This includes that 15-week ban at the federal level.

SBA Pro-Life America also promoted the 15-week ban in a memo from April and also one following he 2022 midterm elections, in which Republicans didn't perform as well as expected. DeSantis, however, won reelection by nearly 20 points, and was one of the candidates that the memo praised.

The Democratic Party meanwhile, including President Joe Biden, believes that abortion should be legal up until birth for any reason without limit and paid for by taxpayers. It's why they're pushing for legislation known as the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would do just that.