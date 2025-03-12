And This Dem Senator Was Supposed to Be Savvy and Smart?

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) was the sacrificial lamb to deliver the Democratic Party’s response last week after President Trump’s address to Congress—no one watched it. She spoke around 11 pm EST; everyone had turned off their televisions. She was selected because Democrats needed to pick someone from their party with Rust Belt appeal, or so they thought.

Advertisement

Dems can’t break from the same old script. Leadership still loves these class of 2018 “national security” Dems like Slotkin, who somehow continue to think they can out-patriotism Trump by bewailing his alleged lack of belief in American Exceptionalism pic.twitter.com/JswhoHC0Dx — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 6, 2025

The Michigan liberal quickly showed she was just like the other members of her party, who view those who disagree with the Democratic Party platform as sub-human. Slotkin essentially said those of us who voted for Trump have underdeveloped brains, likening America to an adolescent teenager. It’s beyond predictable. And it’s even more trite that she relayed these swipes with the ladies of The View:

Dem Senator Elissa Slotkin (MI) says that by electing Trump, America is acting like petulant and "angry" "teenager" without a "fully form[ed] brain":

"What do you do when you have a teenager threatening themselves and others, you just try to get them through this period alive.… pic.twitter.com/7EN0xLkt7A — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 11, 2025

Was Slotkin supposed to be one of the faces that showed Democrats weren’t a pile of elitist snobs or did I mishear that? Either way, it’s becoming clear that no matter who the Democrats pick to soften their image, normal voters will react with wanting to punch them in the face.

"Dear America, your brain is not fully formed" - Democrats



They refuse to take any responsibility for their unpopular policies and positions. I hope they never learn. https://t.co/Mproqx4Sjx — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 11, 2025

This is supposedly their smart, reasonable messenger? https://t.co/JUxPvZ41fm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 11, 2025