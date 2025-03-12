Notice Anything Wrong With What the Leader of House Dems Said Last Weekend?
Tipsheet

And This Dem Senator Was Supposed to Be Savvy and Smart?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 12, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) was the sacrificial lamb to deliver the Democratic Party’s response last week after President Trump’s address to Congress—no one watched it. She spoke around 11 pm EST; everyone had turned off their televisions. She was selected because Democrats needed to pick someone from their party with Rust Belt appeal, or so they thought.

The Michigan liberal quickly showed she was just like the other members of her party, who view those who disagree with the Democratic Party platform as sub-human. Slotkin essentially said those of us who voted for Trump have underdeveloped brains, likening America to an adolescent teenager. It’s beyond predictable. And it’s even more trite that she relayed these swipes with the ladies of The View:

Was Slotkin supposed to be one of the faces that showed Democrats weren’t a pile of elitist snobs or did I mishear that? Either way, it’s becoming clear that no matter who the Democrats pick to soften their image, normal voters will react with wanting to punch them in the face.

