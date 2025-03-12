And This Dem Senator Was Supposed to Be Savvy and Smart?
Tipsheet

Notice Anything Wrong With What the Leader of House Dems Said Last Weekend?

Matt Vespa
March 12, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) looks like a first-round bust when leading the Democratic Party. Does anyone want to follow this guy? He comes off as the Democratic National Committee’s top spokesman rather than the leader of House Democrats. His videos have been laughably ineffective, with his demeanor reeking of a lack of confidence. He was picked to fill Nancy Pelosi’s shoes—and he’s failing miserably. Now, he claims Democrats have Republicans on the run (via RealClearPolitics): 

House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on a national DNC call to action over the weekend: "We have the Republicans on the run on three core issues. They are on the run in terms of the economy. In fact, Donald Trump and Republicans are crashing the economy in real time... We have them on the run in terms of health care – particularly as it relates to Medicaid. House Democrats stand on the side of Medicaid and the American people. Republicans are trying to enact the largest cut to Medicaid in American history, and we need to keep the pressure on them legislatively and in communities all across the country." 

Jeffries, you were pressed to provide evidence of Medicaid cuts, and you choked on your own tongue. You claim the people are with you, but the video where you made this pitch shows you alone on Capitol Hill. On every level of messaging, you’re failing.

On the run? House Republicans united to pass the six-month continuing resolution to keep the government open. Your party wants a shutdown because of the work the Department of Government Efficiency is doing in exposing the wasteful spending and all the pork projects your allies have funded for too long. 

The man believes his own gaslighting, which is sad but also hilarious. 

