Notice Anything Wrong With What the Leader of House Dems Said Last Weekend?

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) looks like a first-round bust when leading the Democratic Party. Does anyone want to follow this guy? He comes off as the Democratic National Committee’s top spokesman rather than the leader of House Democrats. His videos have been laughably ineffective, with his demeanor reeking of a lack of confidence. He was picked to fill Nancy Pelosi’s shoes—and he’s failing miserably. Now, he claims Democrats have Republicans on the run (via RealClearPolitics):

House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on a national DNC call to action over the weekend: "We have the Republicans on the run on three core issues. They are on the run in terms of the economy. In fact, Donald Trump and Republicans are crashing the economy in real time... We have them on the run in terms of health care – particularly as it relates to Medicaid. House Democrats stand on the side of Medicaid and the American people. Republicans are trying to enact the largest cut to Medicaid in American history, and we need to keep the pressure on them legislatively and in communities all across the country."

WATCH: Fox’s @JoeConchaTV: “Hakeem Jeffries is like a coach who’s lost the locker room. I don’t see him surviving for too much longer.”



“They need new leadership because he said ‘don’t act like idiots’ during the Joint Session, don’t make yourself the story’ and sure enough… pic.twitter.com/nFF5yZ4WOV — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 9, 2025

Jeffries, you were pressed to provide evidence of Medicaid cuts, and you choked on your own tongue. You claim the people are with you, but the video where you made this pitch shows you alone on Capitol Hill. On every level of messaging, you’re failing.

🚨 Hakeem Jeffries CONFRONTED on Medicaid Cut Claims 🚨



Daily Caller News Foundation Reporter @AndiNapier: "Republicans have been adamant that Medicaid will not be gutted by this budget resolution. Where is the proof that Medicaid will be gutted?"



JEFFRIES: "Republicans are… pic.twitter.com/JQtkjFdD8u — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 27, 2025

WATCH: Rep. Jeffries (while standing completely alone) insists Democrats aren’t paying protesters



“Whatz wrong whichy’all?! The American people are with us. We don’t need paid protesters, bro!”pic.twitter.com/t4StRQk7o7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2025

On the run? House Republicans united to pass the six-month continuing resolution to keep the government open. Your party wants a shutdown because of the work the Department of Government Efficiency is doing in exposing the wasteful spending and all the pork projects your allies have funded for too long.

The man believes his own gaslighting, which is sad but also hilarious.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says Democrats are the ones securing the border—not Trump.



Border crossings have dropped over 90% since Trump took office. pic.twitter.com/cRldFIHlq8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2025

