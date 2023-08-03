On Trump's Culpability, Scott Walker Calls to Mind Schumer's Own Responsibility in Encouraging Violence

On Tuesday, former and potentially future President Donald Trump was indicted for the third time, in this instance to do with charges relating to the events on and leading up to January 6, 2021. Many critics of the charges have pointed to how Trump's speech and political activity was protected by the First Amendment. Former Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI) addressed issues with the charges in another regard, which is that if Trump is culpable for January 6, then so are leftist lawmakers like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

While on "The Julie Mason Show," Walker offered that "if people think that these things [Trump is accused of] are worthy of indictment, why aren't they indicting Bernie Sanders for inciting violence against [House Majority Leader] Steve Scalise [R-LA] and the other Republicans at the baseball practice or Chuck Schumer for the things he said about Supreme Court justices?" Walker continued. "And then people ended up in violation of federal law in front of their house."

Gov @ScottWalker: If Trump is Culpable for J6, Then Schumer and Sanders Should be Accountable for Their Language, Too https://t.co/E5dEJozPDP via @SiriusXM — Julie Mason (@juliemason) August 2, 2023

On June 14, 2017, at a practice for that year's Congressional Baseball Game, a Sanders supporter known as James T. Hodgkinson targeted Republican members, shooting five people, including Scalise. Hodgkinson was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police present at the game, and later died from his injuries.

There's even more incidents attributable to Chuck Schumer. When he was then the Senate minority leader in March 2020, he stood outside the U.S. Supreme Court to give remarks at a rally during which he threatened Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who had both been appointed by Trump, if they did not vote the way he wanted them to in an abortion case.

"I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh," he warned. "You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Schumer, March 2020: "I want to tell you Kavanaugh...You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”



Today: A man was arrested for trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/WRAgTHN0yt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2022

While Gorsuch and Kavanaugh did not vote the way Schumer demanded, the Louisiana abortion law was still struck down. Schumer, along with other Democrats, then proceeded to go after Chief Justice John Roberts for daring to take issue with such threats, as Katie covered at the time.

In June of last year, Nicholas Roske was arrested outside of Justice Kavanaugh's home after he allegedly almost tried to assassinate the justice. He also may have had plans to target other conservative justices as well.

"Are you comfortable with protests that we saw outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over the weekend?"



CHUCK SCHUMER: "Yes"pic.twitter.com/lUYITm73fZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2022

Nevertheless, Schumer still downplayed the illegal protests going on outside the homes of the conservative justices. Speaking about such protests while taking questions in May of last year, Schumer joked about and did not denounce them, casually pointing out that he himself faces protesters.

Walker stood by his remarks in retweeting coverage from The Hill.

However, it is curious that reporting from The Hill made zero mention of the damning remarks that Schumer made outside the U.S. Supreme Court in March 2020.

Such remarks from 2020 also came to mind in late March when the first indictment was announced against Trump, with regards to charges to do with hush money payments. As Townhall and our sister site RedState covered at the time, he tweeted out a statement speaking out against "outside political influence, intimidation or interference in the case," topics he should probably sit out on.

Walker isn't the only one to draw such connections though. During his monologue on Wednesday night's episode of Fox News' "Gutfeld!" host Greg Gutfeld pointed out that "if endorsing that protest [on January 6] means Trump's guilty, then most Democrats should be in jail too." This especially applies to the protests in the summer of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.

"Does anyone call the 2020 summer of love? At least 25 deaths, $2 billion in damage, a federal courthouse set on fire, a police station destroyed," Gutfeld pointed out, while the screen also showed a June 1, 2020 tweet from Kamala Harris encouraging people to donate to a bail fund.

"Setting fire to a federal courthouse, attacking the White House, isn't that like obstructing official proceedings," Gutfeld wondered, referencing one of the charges brought against Trump.

