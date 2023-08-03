The Transcript of Devon Archer's Testimony Has Landed
So, That's What Joe Biden Gave to Devon Archer
Facebook Admits They Were Biden’s Personal Social Media Stasi
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Had the Dumbest Defense for Kids Looting Stores
Obama Reportedly Issued This Warning to Biden About 2024 During Private Meeting
Christie Confronted With the Truth About His Campaign. Here's How the Former NJ...
Head of Group Involved in NYC's 'Blueprint to End Gun Violence' Hit With...
This Endorsement of New NIAID Director Tells You Everything You Need to Know...
The Zero Carbon Flimflam
Pro-Life Father Targeted By Biden's DOJ Announces Run for Congress
Dick Durbin Responds to Justice Alito's Rebuke of SCOTUS 'Ethics' Legislation: 'Not the...
IRS Whistleblower: Additional Potential Witnesses Against the Bidens Are Being Pressured I...
'X' Logo Construction Atop Twitter HQ Forced to Halt Over Petty Permit Issues
Bernie Moreno Earns Another Endorsement From U.S. Senator As He Looks to Unseat...
Tipsheet

On Trump's Culpability, Scott Walker Calls to Mind Schumer's Own Responsibility in Encouraging Violence

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 03, 2023 9:30 AM

On Tuesday, former and potentially future President Donald Trump was indicted for the third time, in this instance to do with charges relating to the events on and leading up to January 6, 2021. Many critics of the charges have pointed to how Trump's speech and political activity was protected by the First Amendment. Former Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI) addressed issues with the charges in another regard, which is that if Trump is culpable for January 6, then so are leftist lawmakers like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

While on "The Julie Mason Show," Walker offered that "if people think that these things [Trump is accused of] are worthy of indictment, why aren't they indicting Bernie Sanders for inciting violence against [House Majority Leader] Steve Scalise [R-LA] and the other Republicans at the baseball practice or Chuck Schumer for the things he said about Supreme Court justices?" Walker continued. "And then people ended up in violation of federal law in front of their house."

On June 14, 2017, at a practice for that year's Congressional Baseball Game, a Sanders supporter known as James T. Hodgkinson targeted Republican members, shooting five people, including Scalise. Hodgkinson was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police present at the game, and later died from his injuries.

There's even more incidents attributable to Chuck Schumer. When he was then the Senate minority leader in March 2020, he stood outside the U.S. Supreme Court to give remarks at a rally during which he threatened Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who had both been appointed by Trump, if they did not vote the way he wanted them to in an abortion case.

"I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh," he warned. "You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

While Gorsuch and Kavanaugh did not vote the way Schumer demanded, the Louisiana abortion law was still struck down. Schumer, along with other Democrats, then proceeded to go after Chief Justice John Roberts for daring to take issue with such threats, as Katie covered at the time.

Recommended

There's Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama's Personal Chef Matt Vespa

In June of last year, Nicholas Roske was arrested outside of Justice Kavanaugh's home after he allegedly almost tried to assassinate the justice. He also may have had plans to target other conservative justices as well. 

Nevertheless, Schumer still downplayed the illegal protests going on outside the homes of the conservative justices. Speaking about such protests while taking questions in May of last year, Schumer joked about and did not denounce them, casually pointing out that he himself faces protesters.

Walker stood by his remarks in retweeting coverage from The Hill. 

However, it is curious that reporting from The Hill made zero mention of the damning remarks that Schumer made outside the U.S. Supreme Court in March 2020. 

Such remarks from 2020 also came to mind in late March when the first indictment was announced against Trump, with regards to charges to do with hush money payments. As Townhall and our sister site RedState covered at the time, he tweeted out a statement speaking out against "outside political influence, intimidation or interference in the case," topics he should probably sit out on.

Walker isn't the only one to draw such connections though.  During his monologue on Wednesday night's episode of Fox News' "Gutfeld!" host Greg Gutfeld pointed out that "if endorsing that protest [on January 6] means Trump's guilty, then most Democrats should be in jail too." This especially applies to the protests in the summer of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.

"Does anyone call the 2020 summer of love? At least 25 deaths, $2 billion in damage, a federal courthouse set on fire, a police station destroyed," Gutfeld pointed out, while the screen also showed a June 1, 2020 tweet from Kamala Harris encouraging people to donate to a bail fund. 

"Setting fire to a federal courthouse, attacking the White House, isn't that like obstructing official proceedings," Gutfeld wondered, referencing one of the charges brought against Trump.



Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama's Personal Chef Matt Vespa
IRS Whistleblower: Additional Potential Witnesses Against the Bidens Are Being Pressured Into Silence Guy Benson
Of Course Young Patriots Are Rejecting Joining Our Failing Military Kurt Schlichter
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Had the Dumbest Defense for Kids Looting Stores Julio Rosas
Breaking: Trump Still an Idiot Ann Coulter
The Transcript of Devon Archer's Testimony Has Landed Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
There's Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama's Personal Chef Matt Vespa