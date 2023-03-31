I’m Done Tolerating Psycho Freaks
Chuck Schumer Should Sit Out Talking About 'Political Influence, Intimidation or Interference'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 31, 2023 4:45 PM
Democrats have come out with some stunning takes on the unprecedented indictment of former and potentially future President Donald Trump, including and especially those presently and formerly in leadership. Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), for instance, as Katie highlighted earlier, erroneously claimed in a tweet that "everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is raising eyebrows as well, for his blatant hypocrisy, as Sister Toldjah pointed out at our sister site of RedState. 

The majority leader tweeted out the same statement that his office released. While it didn't state a blatantly incorrect point on constitutional matters, if you know something about Schumer, you'd know he shouldn't be the one speaking out against "outside political influence, intimidation or interference in the case."

In March of 2020, when the U.S. Supreme Court was hearing oral arguments in June Medical Services v. Russo to do with a Louisiana state law requiring that abortion providers have admitting privileges at local hospitals, Schumer openly threatened conservative Supreme Court justices by name. 

"I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh," the then senate minority leader thundered at a rally outside the Court, referring to Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, both nominated by Trump. "You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions," he warned. 

While Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh did not vote the way Schumer demanded, the Louisiana law was still struck down. Schumer, along with other Democrats, then proceeded to go after Chief Justice John Roberts for daring to take issue with such threats, as Katie covered at the time. 

The abuse against conservative justices picked up once again last May, though, when someone leaked the draft in the Dobbs v. Jackson case, indicating that the Court was going to overturn Roe v. Wade. In addition to radical pro-abortion activists protesting outside the homes of conservative justices, someone almost tried to assassinate Kavanaugh. Nicholas Roske, the suspect, was arrested last June and has been charged. He also had plans to potentially target even more justices. 

Speaking about such protests, Schumer joked about and did not denounce such protests, casually pointing out that he himself faces protesters. 

While a particularly glaring point about the indictment, given Schumer's own remarks, it's not the only problematic part of his statement. He also claimed that Trump "will be able to avail himself of the legal system and a jury, not politics, to determine his fate according to the facts and the law."

That Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought such a bogus charge against a former president who is also a presidential candidate for 2024 is the definition of "politics," especially when he has overall taken such a soft-on-crime approach. 


