Even Overseas Biden Can't Escape Cocainegate
New Plan Released to Scrap the FBI and 'Start From Scratch'
Kirby Amplifies the U.S. Weapons Stockpile Shortage
Why Some Liberal Media Outlets Are Not Happy With Joe Biden Right Now
New Report on SCOTUS Would Have Liberals Screaming If It Were Justice Thomas
How a 'Disinformation' Author Responded After Caught Spreading Disinformation
BLM Activist Who Became Mayor in Georgia Is Arrested
The Reason Why One Liberal Outlet Does Not Want People Using Ring Cameras
Efforts to Shut Down Professor's Research on Gender Dysphoria Completely Backfire
Georgia Democrat Announces She's Switching to GOP
Some Like It Hot – Others Like It Cold
Appeals Court Allows Tennessee Ban on Trans Procedures for Kids to Be Enforced
Media Starts to Discover: Maybe This Joe Biden Character Isn't Such a Good...
New Report Shows Interesting Trend at Brown University
Tipsheet

Anti-Parental Rights New Hampshire Democrats Are a Loony Bunch

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 11, 2023 3:45 PM
Twitter/@nashuaward7

There's something about New Hampshire Democrats that is making them double down even harder against parents' rights. Leftists have had it out for the Moms for Liberty group in recent months, especially as the group held its summit late last month in Philadelphia. Trolls took to referring to the group by less than charitable names over Twitter, though it wasn't just keyboard warriors. Democratic state Rep. Catherine Sofitikis of Nashua joined in by referring to them as "a**holes with casseroles" and "taliban in minivan," tweeting out the full expletive. 

The tweet has been thoroughly ratioed with replies and quoted retweets, but Sofikitis remains obsessed. This has included doubling down even after her tweet was picked up by the NH Journal. She also tweeted a video that claimed the Moms for Liberty group was comprised of "momzis who seem to have an affinity for authoritarianism and extremist groups."

In her numerous Twitter replies about Moms for Liberty, Sofikitis reacted positively to being called out by the outlet. According to the NH Journal, "Sofitikis did not respond to multiple requests for comment."

Sofikitis' Twitter reply came from Sunday afternoon, with the NH Journal report coming out that same day. Since then, she has continued to tweet and retweet, including about other Twitter conversations addressing her comments. 

Recommended

New Plan Released to Scrap the FBI and 'Start From Scratch' Katie Pavlich

One of the videos that the state representative shared above includes mention of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) designation Moms for Liberty as one of its hate groups.

Moms for Liberty has received recent attention, as well as support, after being placed on the SPLC "hate map" and was mentioned in its hate report from last month. The SPLC has been discredited, in part, for equating grassroots groups like Moms for Liberty with legitimate hate groups like the KKK. Worse, the SPLC may have been working with the Biden administration to target parents, as discussed by Tyler O'Neil of the Daily Signal. 

The New Hampshire Republican Party tweeted out their response on Monday morning, with a statement from NH GOP Chairman Chris Ager who called Sofikitis' remarks "disgusting," adding that "[t]he saddest part is that they seem to reflect the Democrat Party’s disdain for parents who dare to get involved with their children’s education."

Sofikitis isn't the only New Hampshire Democrat to have it out against parents. As Townhall has covered previously, also citing the NH Journal, fellow Democratic state Rep. Tommy Hoyt of Campton replied "shut up"  back to a parent as part of his reply to an email urging full support for SB272. 

The bill in question would have established a parental bill of rights, which the NH GOP described as one that would "protect and ensure the fundamental right that parents get to direct the upbringing and education of their children." In calling it "essential legislation," the NH GOP also pointed out that it "establishes clear guidelines for school districts to follow when considering any action that may infringe upon the rights of a parent in their child’s education."

The bill passed in the state Senate with a vote of 14-10 in March, along party lines. It failed, however, in the state House, by a vote of 195-190. So hellbent are Democratic legislators to oppose parents that they've gone and blocked it from being considered in 2024. 

As Townhall also reported last month, former state Rep. Stacie-Marie Laughton, a Democrat of Hillsborough, was arrested on child pornography charges. Laughton, a biological man, was hailed as the first transgender state representative in the country, but only served for a matter of weeks before resigning last December after stalking a woman.



Tags: PARENTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Plan Released to Scrap the FBI and 'Start From Scratch' Katie Pavlich
New Report on SCOTUS Would Have Liberals Screaming If It Were Justice Thomas Spencer Brown
Georgia Democrat Announces She's Switching to GOP Madeline Leesman
Media Starts to Discover: Maybe This Joe Biden Character Isn't Such a Good Guy After All Guy Benson
The Senate Races Set Up Dems for Delicious Agony Kurt Schlichter
What Trump's Legal Team Just Filed Might Not Please Special Counsel Jack Smith Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
New Plan Released to Scrap the FBI and 'Start From Scratch' Katie Pavlich