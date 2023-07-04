Celebrating America's 247th Birthday
Tipsheet

Does Joe Biden Know What Today Is Really All About?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 04, 2023 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Tuesday brings us not just the 4th of July, but our Independence Day, with a deep meaning for the start of this great American experiment. Although the day is still somewhat young, it doesn't appear to strike too much enthusiasm from President Joe Biden thus far.

At 10am, the White House tweeted a simple "Happy Fourth of July, America" message. Biden's official account tweeted something similar at around 9:30am, a "Happy Fourth, America," tweet with different colors. His personal account retweeted the message. 

Additionally, Biden's personal account tweeted out a message about the troops, though he still refused to acknowledge the day as the Independence Day that it was.

From both her official and personal accounts, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to be the one between the two of them who was most aware of the holiday. It's something of a pleasant surprise from her, given her tone deaf celebration to other patriotic occasions in the past, such as Memorial Day

Her official account posted a tweet speaking to how "we celebrate our nation's foundational principles," which her personal account retweeted. Harris' personal account also tweeted a scene of her with members of the military and a word of thanks. 

Later in the day, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a lavish concert and BBQ on the White House lawn, with military families and veterans in attendance. They had just returned from Camp David after a long holiday weekend, along with Hunter Biden. Monday's POLITICO Playbook edition notes that the president is going away yet again, this time back to Delaware, "ahead of a five-day trip to Europe."

Such a tepid celebration of the holiday appears to be a theme among recent Democratic presidents. As our friends at Twitchy highlighted, people really took issue with how Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated the holiday over Twitter. This included calling to mind the less than patriotic comments--to put it politely--from the couple in the past. 

The Clintons tweeted about Independence Day, referring to the holiday for what it actually is, though it just took the former president a few hours to do it. His most recent tweet before that, from June 30, did reference America, as a way to complain about the Supreme Court decisions he's less than pleased with.

Hillary Clinton also tweeted about Independence Day, though she did so earlier in the day than her husband. 

Again, there's still close to 12 hours left in the day for the president and White House to commemorate the occasion in a more meaningful way. That their accounts chose to start with tweeting out such a muted response doesn't go unnoticed, though. This is especially in light of how this White House is no stranger to tweeting about priorities that really matter to the president and vice president, such as ranting and raving against the U.S. Supreme Court handing down less than favorable decisions to the administration, including and especially on abortion. 

When it comes to commemorating there is no shortage of Townhall columns leading up to and on the actual holiday that examine the deep significance of the occasion from both a religious and secular level

