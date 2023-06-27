The One Thing Not Being Addressed With the Latest Trump Tapes on Classified...
John Goodman Wasn't Sure If He'd Work With Roseanne Barr Again. We Can...
The White House's New Excuse for Biden's Economic Failures Is Something Else
A New Report on Jeffrey Epstein's Death Is Out
The Case Against Merrick Garland Is Very Simple
Latest Migrant Surge in Mexico Happened in the Least Expected Place
Take a Look Inside the New Migrant Holding Facility Costing Taxpayers Millions of...
Whether He Meant It or Not, Trump's New Name for Biden Totally Works
Democrat State Senator Charged With Keying Car With ‘Biden Sucks’ Bumper Sticker
Poland: From Socialism to Prosperity
Here’s Why New Jersey Is Suing Several School Districts
Is the DeSantis Border Plan Realistic?
‘Transgender’ Murderer Who Targeted a Lesbian Couple Sent to Women’s Prison
When Tyranny Wears the Mask of Tolerance
Tipsheet

Surprise, Surprise: White House Won't Even Discuss Whether AG Garland Committed Perjury

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 27, 2023 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It's been a rather busy few days for the Biden administration's Department of Justice (DOJ), especially when it comes to damning revelations that Attorney General Merrick Garland and David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney assigned to the Hunter Biden case, may have colluded to mislead Congress. The White House looks to be as tight-lipped as possible about taking any questions on the matter, as evidenced by Tuesday's press briefing

To recap, there has been a conflicting back-and-forth between Garland and Weiss as to if the latter had full authority to charge Hunter Biden. Weiss, according to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, had told several people that he did not have the authority to charge in other districts and was requesting special counsel status. Garland, however, said that Weiss did have that authority. 

Then, on Monday, it was revealed that Weiss had told the House Judiciary Committee in a June 7 letter that he did have the full authority. He was answering a letter from last month sent from the committee to Garland. 

All of these details raise questions, except that they're questions the White House won't answer. Towards the very end of the press briefing, a reporter asked Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton for a "follow up on last week," which is understandable, as more information seems to be coming out by the hour that shows the Biden administration and the first family in a damning light. 

"Does the White House believe Attorney General Garland committed perjury when he testified under oath that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss could bring charges outside of his district," the reporter went on to ask. Dalton not only said "I don't have any comment on this," shooting down the question, but she refused to take any more questions from that reporter, instead making it clear she was "moving on."

Recommended

Whether He Meant It or Not, Trump's New Name for Biden Totally Works Rebecca Downs

Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) of the House Judiciary Committee, certainly has questions. He sent another letter, this time to Weiss, on June 22, demanding answers to questions that in part ask who helped him write that letter on Garland's behalf. 

It also looks like Garland himself will have to answer to Jordan and his committee. NBC News reported on Tuesday afternoon that the attorney general is scheduled to testify on September 20, noting that "two sources familiar with the matter confirmed" to the outlet. 

Predictably, NBC News noted that the DOJ "declined to comment on the upcoming hearing."

In a tweet from Sunday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) expressed an openness to impeaching Garland. He doubled down in a tweet from earlier on Tuesday.

Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whether He Meant It or Not, Trump's New Name for Biden Totally Works Rebecca Downs
The White House's New Excuse for Biden's Economic Failures Is Something Else Spencer Brown
Here's What Happened to the Bodies When the Titanic Submersible Imploded Matt Vespa
What the Hell Did Kamala Harris Just Say? Matt Vespa
John Goodman Wasn't Sure If He'd Work With Roseanne Barr Again. We Can See Why. Matt Vespa
The One Thing Not Being Addressed With the Latest Trump Tapes on Classified Materials Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Whether He Meant It or Not, Trump's New Name for Biden Totally Works Rebecca Downs