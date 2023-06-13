White House Responds to Topless Fondling During Biden Pride Event
Tipsheet

Donald Trump Was Interacting With Supporters in Miami and Jake Tapper Just Couldn't Deal

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 13, 2023 9:30 PM
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump was just arraigned in Miami on Tuesday, pleading not guilty to all 37 charges. After leaving the courthouse, Trump went to the famous Versailles Cuban bakery where people prayed over him and wished him a "Happy Birthday." Trump looked to be at home as he made time with his supporters. Yet CNN's Jake Tapper just couldn't deal with his network daring to show footage of the interactions in real time, as he very quickly told the people in the control room to cut the feed.

During "The Lead," which Tapper hosts, live footage was shown of people singing Happy Birthday to Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday. This was shown interspersed with Tapper discussing the charges with his co-panelists.

It was all just too much for Tapper, though. He could hardly wait for his co-panelist to finish speaking before he demanded to "the folks in the control room, I don't need to see any more of that. He's trying to turn it into a spectacle, a campaign ad, that's enough of that, we've seen it already," he said about Trump.

Trump's the former president, he could be president again, and it's an unprecedented move to bring charges against a former president. Of course what Trump does following the arraignment is going to be newsworthy.

Tapper wasn't the only one, though. MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, when reacting to Trump entering the cafe, felt the need to "explain the picture on our screen." As she explained the significance of Versailles as a famous bakery that Republican and Democratic candidates frequent, she quickly huffed "we don't need to see that anymore, we know where he is."

The video continued for a few more seconds before the screen focused on Wallace and then her many guests. 

This is hardly the first time in recent weeks that Tapper has thrown a fit about the former and potentially future president. That same night that CNN held the Trump town hall event last month--which certainly benefited them in the ratings--Tapper was on air afterwards to lament how "the falsehoods kept coming fast and furious," even sounding as if he was in tears. 


Both Tapper and Wallace, who perfectly represent the mainstream media, just can't seem to deal with the possibility--likelihood even, given his standing in the polls--that Trump could very well be the Republican nominee for 2024. Such interactions are what draw people so deeply to Trump. 

Katie tweeted out earlier that the interactions were "incredible" and were "why nobody in the Republican field can beat him," acknowledging "Maybe that will change, but doubtful."

"Jake Tapper" was trending over Twitter on Tuesday night as a result of his on-air grumbling. 
