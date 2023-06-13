White House Responds to Topless Fondling During Biden Pride Event
Here's What Trump Did After Being Arraigned

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 13, 2023 4:30 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

After former President Donald Trump was processed and arraigned in Miami's federal courthouse on federal felony charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, the 45th president did something he does better than most politicians: went to hang out with the people of Miami. 

Trump's motorcade departed the courthouse and traveled to the famous Versailles Cuban bakery in the city's Little Havana neighborhood. Unsurprisingly, a crowd swarmed him when he arrived. Soon, a group of patrons began praying over the former president:

As he has been known to do when making stops around the country as candidate and president, Trump promised "food for everyone" as he shook hands, took photos, and talked with patrons at Versailles, including MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal. 

While in the bakery, those around Trump began singing "Happy Birthday" to the 45th president who turns 77 on Wednesday. He responded by quipping, "some birthday!" and adding the Biden administration is "out of control."

White House Responds to Topless Fondling During Biden Pride Event Katie Pavlich

Former President Trump will travel back to his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday afternoon where he will deliver a speech later this evening.

