'Mystery Republican' Reveals He'll Support the Debt Ceiling Bill, Sending It to House Floor

On Wednesday, the House will vote on a plan to raise the debt ceiling so as to avoid default for the first time in U.S. history. It doesn't make everybody happy, but it was never going to. Guy highlighted earlier on Tuesday how House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been feeling pretty good about it. Before that, the plan went before the House Rules Committee. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), a member of the House Freedom Caucus who has received attention for his vocal opposition to the current plan sits on the committee, but so does Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), and he has been the one to watch.

Although he raised concerns earlier with "this process that led to this bill," Massie ultimately voted in favor of the rule, allowing it to advance to the House. He will vote in favor of the debt deal as well.

House Rules Cmte approves rule to govern floor debate on debt ceiling bill tomorrow. The vote was 7-6. Roy and Norman defected Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) votes yes on the rule. Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Ralph Norman (R-SC) were nays. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 31, 2023

And, there you have it...https://t.co/fhgYh9JNdY — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) May 31, 2023

As Katie highlighted earlier on Tuesday, several Republicans have come out against the plan, including numerous members of the House Freedom Caucus, like Roy and Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC) and Dan Bishop (R-NC) Conservative groups have as well, such as the Heritage Foundation and Tea Party Patriots Action. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has also put forth an alternate plan.

It's also worth taking note, though, that Democrats aren't happy with the deal either, which is something worth celebrating right there. As House Republicans mentioned during a Monday afternoon press call, the plan is especially reflective of how Republicans only control half of one-third of government, with the Republican majority in the House as narrow as it is, and Democrats controlling the Senate and White House.

Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) the House Committee on Ways and Means, who was also on the press call, emphasized such a point while speaking to Fox News' John Roberts on Tuesday during "America Reports."

.@RepJasonSmith: "I'd love to have the whole piece of cake, but we can't get the whole piece of cake...This is about the best agreement you can get when you control half of 1/3rd of government." pic.twitter.com/rCAjJtuLYD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 30, 2023

The debt ceiling is now likely to pass the House, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has offered his support to the plan when it gets to his chamber, something he said he wants to happen as "quickly as possible." Further, as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) offered to CNN's Manu Raju, he didn't think McCarthy would have the bill come to the floor if he didn't think he could get the votes.

Gaetz opposed McCarthy becoming speaker until the bitter end, though he ultimately voted "present" on the 15th round in the early hours of January 7, 2023, which allowed McCarthy to become speaker without his vote.

“I have not been involved in any discussion about ousting McCarthy from the speakership,” Gaetz said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 31, 2023

There has also been chatter about a motion to vacate the chair, posing another potential problem for McCarthy, though the speaker has indicated he's "not at all worried" about that happening.

"Massie" has been trending on Twitter, even before it was confirmed he supported the plan to raise the debt ceiling. His support for the debt ceiling plan puts him at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has vocally opposed the bill, and whom Massie has endorsed for president.

DeSantis threw his supporter Rep. Massie under the bus for the First Step Act.



Massie is now returning the favor by throwing DeSantis under the bus by going against him on debt deal.



Also, DeSantits' top surrogate very publicly broke with him on the debt deal.



Team DeSantis… — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) May 30, 2023

Steven Cheung, who serves as former and potentially future President Donald Trump's campaign spokesperson for 2024, made note of the connection, though others chimed in to counter that narrative.

They're both friends and they're allowed to disagree. Unlike Trump, Ron DeSantis wouldn't openly trash Thomas Massie over a disagreement. — Jake (@Jake67_patriot) May 30, 2023

I respect both of these men. These are policy disagreements. Massie knows he's not going to agree with DeSantis on everything, yet he hopes DeSantis is the next President. Why? Likely because he knows DeSantis is a good, wise man even when they disagree on policy. https://t.co/q36edIRsu0 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) May 30, 2023











