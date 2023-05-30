White House Refuses to Say Whether Biden Will Hold a Single 2024 Campaign...
'Mystery Republican' Reveals He'll Support the Debt Ceiling Bill, Sending It to House Floor

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  May 30, 2023 9:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Wednesday, the House will vote on a plan to raise the debt ceiling so as to avoid default for the first time in U.S. history. It doesn't make everybody happy, but it was never going to. Guy highlighted earlier on Tuesday how House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been feeling pretty good about it. Before that, the plan went before the House Rules Committee. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), a member of the House Freedom Caucus who has received attention for his vocal opposition to the current plan sits on the committee, but so does Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), and he has been the one to watch.

Although he raised concerns earlier with "this process that led to this bill," Massie ultimately voted in favor of the rule, allowing it to advance to the House. He will vote in favor of the debt deal as well.

As Katie highlighted earlier on Tuesday, several Republicans have come out against the plan, including numerous members of the House Freedom Caucus, like Roy and Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC) and Dan Bishop (R-NC) Conservative groups have as well, such as the Heritage Foundation and Tea Party Patriots Action. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has also put forth an alternate plan. 

It's also worth taking note, though, that Democrats aren't happy with the deal either, which is something worth celebrating right there. As House Republicans mentioned during a Monday afternoon press call, the plan is especially reflective of how Republicans only control half of one-third of government, with the Republican majority in the House as narrow as it is, and Democrats controlling the Senate and White House. 

Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) the House Committee on Ways and Means, who was also on the press call, emphasized such a point while speaking to Fox News' John Roberts on Tuesday during "America Reports."

The debt ceiling is now likely to pass the House, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has offered his support to the plan when it gets to his chamber, something he said he wants to happen as "quickly as possible." Further, as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) offered to CNN's Manu Raju, he didn't think McCarthy would have the bill come to the floor if he didn't think he could get the votes. 

Gaetz opposed McCarthy becoming speaker until the bitter end, though he ultimately voted "present" on the 15th round in the early hours of January 7, 2023, which allowed McCarthy to become speaker without his vote. 

There has also been chatter about a motion to vacate the chair, posing another potential problem for McCarthy, though the speaker has indicated he's "not at all worried" about that happening. 

"Massie" has been trending on Twitter, even before it was confirmed he supported the plan to raise the debt ceiling. His support for the debt ceiling plan puts him at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has vocally opposed the bill, and whom Massie has endorsed for president

Steven Cheung, who serves as former and potentially future President Donald Trump's campaign spokesperson for 2024, made note of the connection, though others chimed in to counter that narrative.




